India Women vs Japan, Asian Games Quarter-final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs JPN live on TV and online

India will begin their women’s cricket title defence at the 2026 Asian Games when they take on hosts Japan in the quarter-finals on Friday. The match will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi, with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the Indian side. The defending champions arrive in Japan with considerable momentum after winning a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai last week, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma providing the platform with the bat before the bowlers completed a convincing victory. Asian Games: India will face Japan on Friday. (ACC)

For Japan, the quarter-final represents a landmark occasion against one of the leading teams in women’s T20 cricket. Japan are captained by Mai Yanagida and are ranked 39th in the ICC women’s T20I rankings, compared with India’s third position. This will also be the first meeting between the two sides in a women’s T20I.

With a semi-final place at stake, India will look to start their Asian Games campaign strongly, while Japan will aim to make the most of home conditions and create a memorable upset.