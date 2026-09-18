India Women vs Japan, Asian Games Quarter-final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs JPN live on TV and online
IND vs JPN Live Streaming: Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Asian Games quarter-final between India and Japan Women.
India will begin their women’s cricket title defence at the 2026 Asian Games when they take on hosts Japan in the quarter-finals on Friday. The match will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi, with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the Indian side. The defending champions arrive in Japan with considerable momentum after winning a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai last week, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma providing the platform with the bat before the bowlers completed a convincing victory.
For Japan, the quarter-final represents a landmark occasion against one of the leading teams in women’s T20 cricket. Japan are captained by Mai Yanagida and are ranked 39th in the ICC women’s T20I rankings, compared with India’s third position. This will also be the first meeting between the two sides in a women’s T20I.
With a semi-final place at stake, India will look to start their Asian Games campaign strongly, while Japan will aim to make the most of home conditions and create a memorable upset.
Squads:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil
Japan: Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura Kano, Mai Yanagida (captain), Shimako Kato, Erika Oda, Hinase Goto (wicketkeeper), Ahilya Chandel, Kurumi Ota, Ayumi Fujikawa, Elena Kusuda Nairn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Meg Ogawa, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi Quinn, Ayaka Kato-Stafford.
Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Asian Games Women's Cricket quarter-final between India and Japan:
When will the Asian Games Women's Cricket quarter-final between India and Japan take place?
The Asian Games Women's Cricket quarter-final between India and Japan will take place on Friday, September 18, at 10:30 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 10 AM IST.
Where will the Asian Games Women's Cricket quarter-final between India and Japan take place?
The Asian Games Women's Cricket quarter-final between India and Japan will take place at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.
Which channels will telecast the Asian Games Women's Cricket quarter-final between India and Japan?
The Asian Games Women's Cricket quarter-final between India and Japan will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will live streaming be available for the Asian Games Women's Cricket quarter-final between India and Japan?
The Asian Games Women's Cricket quarter-final between India and Japan will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More