Tata Sons' U-turn on chairman? N Chandrasekaran reappointed for fresh 5-year term, says report
Tata Sons' board has reportedly approved a new five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman, reversing his prior decision to not seek reappointment
The board of India's Tata Sons has reportedly approved a fresh five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman, reversing his decision last month not to seek reappointment.
The reasons for the change were not immediately clear, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter on Thursday. HT could not independently verify the report.
An official statement from the company is awaited.
Tata Sons met on Thursday, for the first time after Chandrasekaran decided not to seek a new term, with what an earlier Mint report described as a clear split on the table— Noel Tata, representing majority shareholder Tata Trusts, against chairman Chandrasekaran and the board—over averting a public listing and reassessing the holding company chair’s tenure.
Chandrasekaran's current term is ending on February 20 next year.
Among the other several firsts for the meeting, it took place less than a week after the Reserve Bank of India ordered the holding company of India’s largest group to list on the stock market.
Noel Tata's opposition
Before the meeting, a spokesperson had unequivocally stated: “Please note that there is no change in the stand taken by SDTT (Sir Dorabji Tata Trust) in its board meeting held on 13th August 2026, respecting the decision of Mr Chandrasekaran to not offer himself for reappointment and seeking initiation of steps for appointment of a new chairman, as communicated by the SDTT to the company secretary, Tata Sons on the same day,” Mint reported.
The report had cited two executives familiar with the situation, who said Noel Tata, who has been outspoken in recent board meetings, was expected to share the Trusts’ views as he did on February 24 when he objected to Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.
He may oppose any proposal to consider another term for Chandrasekaran, just as he did at the last Tata Sons board meeting on 24 February, a senior Tata Group executive was quoted as saying.
Later on Thursday, Reuters and PTI news agency reported that Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, which along with affiliated trusts controls about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, indeed vote against the reappointment but the resolution was carried by a majority. They reports cited sources.
Announcing his decision to step down in August this year, Chandrasekaran had said in his statement, “I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution.”
“I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on February 20, 2027,” he had said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More