‘240 MPs at Parliament Annexe unusual and unacceptable': Why ECI rejected meeting with Opposition MPs

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday rejected a meeting proposal with Opposition MPs, citing their demands as “unusual and unacceptable”. The poll body also clarified that it had received no request from any political party for a meeting beforehand, and had intimated about it by the Delhi Police at around 4 pm. The Election Commission said any political party can request a meeting with the poll body at any time through the established procedure. (HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

The poll body's statement comes after over 300 Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc began a march from Parliament Complex to the Election Commission office, in a bid to meet with the Election Commissioners and hand over a formal memorandum to them.

Rejecting the Opposition's request on grounds of “protocol”, the Election Commission said any political party can request a meeting with the poll body at any time through the established procedure. “The Commission may schedule the date and time for such a meeting based on convenience,” ECI said.