MP family on pilgrimage to J&K critically injured after car crash on KMP expressway in Haryana's Nuh, 1 critical
The Nuh police PRO said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of the car, which then rammed the expressway divider and flipped.
Five members of a family from Madhya Pradesh's Morena were injured after the car in which they were travelling veered off course and ended up ramming the divider on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana's Nuh, police said on Thursday.
Police said the victims were on a pilgrimage to Jammu and Kashmir when the accident took place near Khod Basai village under the jurisdiction of Rojka Meo police station between 2.45am and 3am on Wednesday.
Two women and three men were found injured inside the wrecked car, all of whom were pulled out and rushed to the nearby community health centre for treatment.
Nuh police public relations officer (PRO) Krishan Kumar said that the condition of one of the male victims was critical.
"He was rushed to a hospital in Tauru in a government ambulance. The police later alerted their family members back in Morena about the accident, who are expected to reach Nuh soon," he said.
The PRO said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of the car, which then rammed the expressway divider and flipped.
"The victims were declared medically unfit by doctors. Their statements were yet to be recorded, from which more things, including their correct names and details, will be clear," he added.
Valuables recovered
PRO Kumar said that while undergoing treatment at the hospital, one of the victims told the emergency response vehicle team, consisting of head constable Bajrang, constable Prem and special police officer Billu Ram, that they were carrying a huge amount of gold jewellery and cash in their luggage, which was probably left unattended inside the mangled car at the spot.
"Learning about the valuables, the ERV team returned to the spot, which was almost six kilometres away, and pulled out all the luggage from the damaged car. During the search, gold ornaments, cash and an iPhone were recovered from the car," he said.
Investigators said that the ERV team retrieved all the valuables from the luggage, recovered the iPhone from the debris, and afterwards moved the car from the fast lane to the roadside, where it had been lying, to ensure smooth traffic flow.
They said that the police team handed over all the valuables to the four victims undergoing treatment at the community health centre.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More