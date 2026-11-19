Players who pre-ordered the game before November 20 are also eligible for bonuses. The one-month GTA subscription included in the offer must be redeemed by March 31, 2027. However, the subscription automatically renews as a paid plan unless cancelled.

How to download GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA 6 is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can download the game through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, depending on their console. Those who purchased a physical copy can install the game using the disc.

Depending on the console, players may require up to 212GB of available storage space. Download times will vary depending on internet speeds. Connecting the console directly to a router using an Ethernet cable could help speed up the process.

Before starting the game, players should ensure that the installation and all required updates are complete, sign in to the correct console account, redeem any download codes included with boxed copies and ensure their controllers are charged.

GTA 6 PC release date: Will the game be available on PC?

Rockstar Games has not released a PC version of GTA 6 or announced a confirmed release date for it. For now, the game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with PC players having to wait for further announcements from the developer.

GTA 6 storyline and key features

Set in the fictional city of Vice City, inspired by Miami, Florida, GTA 6 follows two central characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. The criminal couple's relationship and activities draw comparisons with American outlaws Bonnie and Clyde, who were killed in a police ambush in 1934 after more than two years of bank robberies and violence.