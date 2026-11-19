GTA 6 launch LIVE updates: Fans call GTA 6 a ‘masterpiece’; new character Mandy goes viral
GTA 6 launch LIVE updates: GTA 6 is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can download the game through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, depending on their console. Those who purchased a physical copy can install the game using the disc.
GTA 6 launch LIVE updates: The much-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI was finally released on Thursday, November 19, becoming available at midnight local time in countries including India, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia, Japan and New Zealand. GTA 6 price in India: Standard vs Ultimate Edition In India, the Standard Edition of GTA 6 is priced at ₹5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs ₹7,499. The Ultimate Edition includes additional vehicles, weapons, outfits and other in-game benefits alongside the content available in the Standard Edition, according to Mashable....Read More
Players who pre-ordered the game before November 20 are also eligible for bonuses. The one-month GTA subscription included in the offer must be redeemed by March 31, 2027. However, the subscription automatically renews as a paid plan unless cancelled.
How to download GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S
GTA 6 is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can download the game through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, depending on their console. Those who purchased a physical copy can install the game using the disc.
Depending on the console, players may require up to 212GB of available storage space. Download times will vary depending on internet speeds. Connecting the console directly to a router using an Ethernet cable could help speed up the process.
Before starting the game, players should ensure that the installation and all required updates are complete, sign in to the correct console account, redeem any download codes included with boxed copies and ensure their controllers are charged.
GTA 6 PC release date: Will the game be available on PC?
Rockstar Games has not released a PC version of GTA 6 or announced a confirmed release date for it. For now, the game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with PC players having to wait for further announcements from the developer.
GTA 6 storyline and key features
Set in the fictional city of Vice City, inspired by Miami, Florida, GTA 6 follows two central characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. The criminal couple's relationship and activities draw comparisons with American outlaws Bonnie and Clyde, who were killed in a police ambush in 1934 after more than two years of bank robberies and violence.
GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates: PM Modi says 'India is playing a whole new game' as GTA 6 hype grips fans
GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates: PM Modi says 'India is playing a whole new game' as GTA 6 hype grips fans.
GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates: Will the game be available on PC?
GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates: Rockstar Games has not released a PC version of GTA 6 or announced a confirmed release date for it. For now, the game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with PC players having to wait for further announcements from the developer.
GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates: How to download GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?
GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates: GTA 6 is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can download the game through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, depending on their console. Those who purchased a physical copy can install the game using the disc.
Depending on the console, players may require up to 212GB of available storage space. Download times will vary depending on internet speeds. Connecting the console directly to a router using an Ethernet cable could help speed up the process.
Before starting the game, players should ensure that the installation and all required updates are complete, sign in to the correct console account, redeem any download codes included with boxed copies and ensure their controllers are charged.
GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates: GTA 6 launches in India after 13-year wait
GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) officially launched in India at midnight on Thursday, ending more than 13 years of anticipation since the release of GTA V in September 2013.
Players who pre-ordered the digital version could download the game in advance through the pre-load option. However, the game remained locked until its official release at midnight on November 19, meaning pre-loading did not allow players to access it early.
GTA 6 requires up to 212GB of free storage space, depending on the console. The game is currently available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar Games has not released a PC version or announced a confirmed launch date for it.
In India, GTA 6 is available in Standard and Ultimate editions. The Standard Edition costs ₹5,999 on the PlayStation Store, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at ₹7,499. On the Xbox Store, the starting price is ₹5,999.
While the Standard Edition includes the base game, the Ultimate Edition offers additional in-game content, including vehicles, weapons, character customisation options and businesses linked to protagonists Jason and Lucia.
Players purchasing either digital edition before November 20, 2026, are also eligible for the Vintage Vice City Pack and a one-month GTA+ membership.
GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates: Fans take leave, skip work to play game after 13-year wait
GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) fever has reached workplaces across the world, with fans taking paid leave, swapping shifts and skipping work to get uninterrupted gaming time following its much-awaited release.
After more than a decade of speculation, teasers and viral memes, GTA 6 has become one of the most anticipated video game launches in history. Several players planned their absence from work months in advance to ensure they could explore the fictional Vice City without interruptions.
A 34-year-old filmmaker and creative director at a music label in Kansas City told CBS News that he had simply listed GTA 6 as the reason for his leave. He said his colleagues were aware of his passion for gaming and that the absence of urgent work made it easier to take time off.
Some fans began making arrangements well ahead of the launch. Allgood, a 26-year-old environmental specialist, told USA Today that he had applied for leave in July specifically to play GTA 6. Describing the game's significance, he compared the launch to the Apollo space programme.
According to data from payroll processor Gusto, leave requests during the week of GTA 6's commercial release increased by 9%.
Players have also expressed concerns about avoiding spoilers as gameplay footage and story details begin circulating online. Read here.