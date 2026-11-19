‘Historic encounter’: Uncontacted indigenous people in Brazil ask villagers for food
Survival International, a UK-based Indigenous peoples' rights group, shared images of the uncontacted Indigenous group.
Rare images showing around 20 members of an isolated Indigenous group emerging from Brazil’s Amazon rainforest have sparked renewed alarm over the growing threats posed by illegal loggers, hunters, and cattle ranchers. Shared by advocacy group Survival International, the photos captures a rare encounter in northeastern Maranhão state where uncontacted Awá Indigenous people approached and asked for food. The group called it a "historic encounter".
"There hasn't been a similar approach like this with the Awá in recent history, certainly for some decades," said Survival International. The agency stated that the people may have asked for food “due to pressure from outsiders entering their territory.”
The members of the Awá people, who live in voluntary isolation, arrived in a village within the Arariboia Indigenous territory. They reportedly asked for food and the villagers gave it to them.
“They asked for yams and took them back into their forest,” said Survival International.
The indigenous groups across the Amazon have come under threat in recent years.
"The uncontacted Awá are under extreme pressure as intruders encroach from all sides of their territory, driving them into an ever-smaller island of the Amazon rainforest, surrounded by destruction," said Survival International's director, Caroline Pearce.
According to the group, there are 196 uncontacted Indigenous groups across almost 10 countries in Asia, South America and the Pacific. Among those, almost 95% are in the Amazon.
The Maranhão Indigenous people's organisation COAPIMA said that the encounter with the Awá people "underscores the importance of careful action by the responsible agencies, given the risks that unplanned contact can pose to isolated Indigenous populations, mainly through exposure to diseases and other threats to their integrity."
(With inputs from Reuters)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More