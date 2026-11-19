Trump says he would not strike Ukraine deal with Putin without Zelensky’s input
Trump did not answer a follow-up question about whether he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
US President Donald Trump sought to ease concerns that he might strike a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin without Ukraine's involvement ahead of their meeting on Thursday.
“I wouldn’t do that,” Trump said in a Fox News interview from Shenzhen, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Trump did not answer a follow-up question about whether he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Follow Apec Summit LIVE updates here
Deep Dive
Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin on Thursday, followed by a separate one-on-one meeting with both the leaders. Trump’s meeting with Putin would be the first time that the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The meeting has raised concerns in Kyiv and other European capitals that the two leaders could reach a deal on the war that forces Ukraine to make concessions it cannot accept, according to Bloomberg.
With Russia’s war against Ukraine nearing its fifth year, Trump has stepped up US efforts to broker a ceasefire. Meanwhile, both sides have continued to attack each other.
European allies are demanding firm security guarantees to ensure Russia does not break any ceasefire. They also insist that Russia must stop fighting before wider discussions on NATO and foreign troops in Europe can begin.
Also Read: Trump, Putin shake hands in China at APEC summit in presence of Xi Jinping; first meeting since August 2025
Zelensky said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will brief Ukraine’s allies on Thursday about President Trump’s discussions with Putin and Xi, according to Bloomberg.
Trump shakes hands with Putin
Meanwhile, Putin approached Trump and initiated a handshake in front of cameras after Trump’s arrival in Shenzhen, offering a public display of cordiality between the two leaders at a time when Russia remains isolated from much of the West over its war in Ukraine.
What to expect from the Trump, Xi and Putin meeting
The trilateral meeting is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Apec leaders' summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".
Trump later said he would take up denuclearisation and the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine at the meeting. US-China relations are also in focus, with both sides falling short on commitments to an extended trade truce. Rare earth supplies, AI and tariffs are also expected to be on the agenda.
Putin, Trump, Canada's Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japan's Sanae Takaichi are among the leaders to be present in the summit.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarishma Ayaldasani
Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.Read More