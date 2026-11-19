Trump did not answer a follow-up question about whether he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Follow Apec Summit LIVE updates here

“I wouldn’t do that,” Trump said in a Fox News interview from Shenzhen, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

US President Donald Trump sought to ease concerns that he might strike a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin without Ukraine's involvement ahead of their meeting on Thursday.

Why are Ukraine and its European allies concerned about the Trump-Putin talks?

Why are Ukraine and its European allies concerned about the Trump-Putin talks?

What are Trump and Putin expected to discuss about Ukraine?

What are Trump and Putin expected to discuss about Ukraine?

Did Trump say he would make a Ukraine deal with Putin without Zelensky’s input?

Did Trump say he would make a Ukraine deal with Putin without Zelensky’s input?

Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin on Thursday, followed by a separate one-on-one meeting with both the leaders. Trump’s meeting with Putin would be the first time that the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The meeting has raised concerns in Kyiv and other European capitals that the two leaders could reach a deal on the war that forces Ukraine to make concessions it cannot accept, according to Bloomberg.

With Russia’s war against Ukraine nearing its fifth year, Trump has stepped up US efforts to broker a ceasefire. Meanwhile, both sides have continued to attack each other.

European allies are demanding firm security guarantees to ensure Russia does not break any ceasefire. They also insist that Russia must stop fighting before wider discussions on NATO and foreign troops in Europe can begin.

Also Read: Trump, Putin shake hands in China at APEC summit in presence of Xi Jinping; first meeting since August 2025

Zelensky said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will brief Ukraine’s allies on Thursday about President Trump’s discussions with Putin and Xi, according to Bloomberg.

Trump shakes hands with Putin Meanwhile, Putin approached Trump and initiated a handshake in front of cameras after Trump’s arrival in Shenzhen, offering a public display of cordiality between the two leaders at a time when Russia remains isolated from much of the West over its war in Ukraine.

What to expect from the Trump, Xi and Putin meeting The trilateral meeting is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Apec leaders' summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".

Trump later said he would take up denuclearisation and the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine at the meeting. US-China relations are also in focus, with both sides falling short on ​commitments to an extended trade truce. Rare ​earth supplies, AI and tariffs are also expected to be on the agenda.

Putin, Trump, Canada's Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japan's Sanae Takaichi are among the leaders to be present in the summit.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)