Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms forecast for Odisha, Andhra as landfall likely tomorrow
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live Updates: The IMD said Cyclone Akvan is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20.
- 26 Sec agoWhen and where will Cyclone Akvan make landfall?
- 4 Mins agoCyclone Akvan landfall Live: Andhra Pradesh on rainfall alert for 3 days
- 17 Mins agoCyclone Akvan landfall Live: IMD predicts severe Cyclone Akvan landfall between Narsapur and Puri on November 20
- 36 Mins agoCyclone Akvan landfall Live: Odisha steps up measures as severe cyclone 'Akvan' shifts course towards state
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan moved northwards at a speed of 5 kmph over the west-central and adjoining central parts of the south Bay of Bengal during the six hours ending 11.30 pm on November 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The storm was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, around 480 km southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, 510 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 560 km east of Chennai, 600 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 660 km south of Puri....Read More
The IMD said Cyclone Akvan is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20. It is expected to make landfall with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.
50,000 evacuated in Odisha
Odisha has evacuated around 50,000 people from vulnerable areas as the state steps up preparations for the possible landfall of severe cyclonic storm Akvan, news agency PTI reported.
Majhi reviewed the state's preparedness at a high-level meeting on Wednesday and said the government was working towards ensuring there were no casualties during the cyclone.
"Our target is zero casualties and the evacuation drive has been launched in a massive manner, both in the plains and hilly terrain," he said.
Schools shut in six districts
As part of its precautionary measures, the Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools in six districts for three days starting Thursday. The districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal.
The government has also cancelled leave for employees and deployed senior bureaucrats in vulnerable areas to oversee preparations and coordinate response measures ahead of the approaching cyclone.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: When and where will Cyclone Akvan make landfall?
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: The IMD said Cyclone Akvan is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20. It is expected to make landfall with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Andhra Pradesh on rainfall alert for 3 days
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience cloudy weather, rain and thunderstorms over the coming days, with heavy rainfall warnings in place on November 19 and 20. The weather is expected to gradually improve from November 22.
November 18: Generally cloudy skies are expected, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. A thunderstorm warning has been issued, accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds.
November 19: The state is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds are forecast.
November 20: Cloudy conditions are expected to continue, with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. A thunderstorm warning has been issued, along with lightning, strong surface winds and dense to very dense fog.
November 21: Generally cloudy skies are likely, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds are also forecast.
November 22: Partly cloudy skies are expected during the morning, becoming generally cloudy towards the evening or night. Rain or thundershowers accompanied by squalls are possible. No weather warning has been issued.
November 23: Similar conditions are likely to prevail, with partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by generally cloudy weather towards the evening or night. Rain or thundershowers accompanied by squalls are possible. No weather warning has been issued.
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: IMD predicts severe Cyclone Akvan landfall between Narsapur and Puri on November 20
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Odisha steps up measures as severe cyclone 'Akvan' shifts course towards state
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' has altered its trajectory and is set to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Puri on November 20, prompting the eastern coastal state to augment its preparedness and move people to safety, officials said on Wednesday.
The Odisha government announced the closure of schools in six districts for three days from Thursday, suspended leaves of employees, deployed senior bureaucrats in different districts and geared up an evacuation exercise.
"Odisha's south and northern region along with coastal parts is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and, at places, extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and November 20," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
(PTI)