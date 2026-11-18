Dulquer Salmaan reveals online negativity pushes him to take up challenging roles, says he does not carry as much angst anymore
The actor spoke about how he stopped letting such opinions get to him and, instead, uses the criticism to take up roles that push him out of his comfort zone.
Dulquer Salmaan says online criticism does not affect him as much as it used to. The actor, who has faced his share of negative comments on social media, has learnt to look at them differently over the years. In a recent conversation with Galatta Plus, he spoke about how he has stopped letting such opinions get to him and, instead, uses the criticism as a reason to take up roles that push him out of his comfort zone.
Dulquer Salmaan on using criticism as motivation
Dulquer admitted that criticism can still get to him, but he has become better at looking beyond it. "I think it affects me less over time because I've realised there's no real logic behind it. My intent has always been to do great cinema and take up great roles. I don't think I'm insincere as an actor, whether I'm doing a good film or not. Yet, I receive a certain amount of negativity, which I've now realised all actors go through," he said.
Interestingly, Dulquer feels that some of the criticism has influenced his choices as an actor. Instead of avoiding roles that people might doubt him in, he is now more willing to take them up and prove himself. "If there's a section of people who believe I can't do something, I want to tackle it or attempt it," he explained. "My choices have also been influenced by that. I take up films and characters that scare or challenge me, and I think that helps me grow as an actor. I don't carry as much angst anymore."
Dulquer Salmaan's next film Aakasamlo Oka Tara
The actor will next be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, a Telugu emotional drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. Dulquer plays Krishna, who becomes a strong support for Kalpana, a young woman from a remote village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Despite the lack of encouragement around her, she remains determined to pursue her ambition.
The film features debutant Satvika Veeravalli in the lead role, while Shruti Haasan plays an aerospace scientist. The story follows Kalpana's journey as she tries to make her dream a reality, with Krishna standing by her through the challenges. Aakasamlo Oka Tara has received a U/A certificate and is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026. The film is clashing in theatres with Tamil release OM, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Dulquer's father Mammootty.
Speaking about the clash, at a pre-release event for Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Dulquer Salmaan said, “It’s a blessing to have two Malayalam actors in one house, with my straight Telugu film and my dad’s straight Tamil film releasing. Both of us are equally happy, and it’s a very special moment for our family.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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