With 29-ball 82, Suryakumar Yadav levels up to personal challenge

A 21-ball 60 on Saturday was supposed to be a statement of intent. On Monday, Suryakumar Yadav turned it into something considerably louder with a 29-ball 82 against Gujarat. Laced with nine fours and seven sixes, this innings wasn’t merely another exhibition of his extraordinary range but a timely reminder that India's T20 captaincy may have moved on, but the cricketer in Yadav hasn’t quite accepted that his story should be over. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 82 vs Gujarat (PTI)

Mumbai were set a target of 198, a fairly formidable task on a slow surface at Jadavpur University’s Salt Lake campus. Yadav, however, appeared to be operating on an entirely different pitch.

Given an early reprieve when he was dropped at mid-on, he made Gujarat pay spectacularly, reducing what could have been a demanding chase into a procession. Mumbai eventually won their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy group league tie with 26 balls to spare, Sarfaraz Khan providing the finishing touches with a blistering 17-ball 40.

Sarfaraz was left with little doubt about who had made his job easier. "When I went to bat, I didn't have any pressure," he said. "Because whatever pressure was there, Surya bhai had released it. And I was thinking that I should finish the match well. I should finish the match as soon as possible."

Khan’s description of Yadav's batting indicated what it probably meant to watch him bat from the other end. He was hitting the ball "like the God of white-ball cricket," Sarfaraz said. "He is batting crazy. It looks like he is playing a video game and not batting. We are very lucky that he is our team-mate."

Kolkata has been a place of second chances for Yadav. It was here that his IPL career acquired fresh direction after an unproductive two-year association with Mumbai Indians had yielded just one appearance. Kolkata Knight Riders gave him an opportunity in 2014, and Yadav responded by establishing himself as a valuable middle-order presence before eventually returning to Mumbai Indians and becoming one of the most destructive batters in the format.

More than a decade later, the setting feels familiar, even if the stakes are rather different. This time, the challenge is to convince the selectors that there is still a place for him in India's T20 plans. Yadav has never been one to lack confidence, but he knows that spectacular performances in domestic cricket alone will not guarantee a return. What he can control is the quality of his batting, and that is precisely where he has concentrated his energies.

"When you have that target in mind to play for India, you work in one direction and bat with discipline. I have worked on a lot of things, from my mental game to the skills," he said after Saturday's innings.

There is an understandably emotional dimension to his predicament. Having led India to the T20 World Cup title, Yadav might reasonably have expected to continue at the helm through the next phase of the team's international programme. Instead, the captaincy changed hands, leaving him disappointed and searching for a new motivation.

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Thus, the timing of this revival is significant. The 2026 IPL had been a difficult campaign by Yadav's own standards. He managed 270 runs at a strike rate of 147—numbers that hardly reflected the extraordinary batter who had made unconventional strokeplay look like a conventional method of scoring. For a player whose greatest strength is the ability to find boundaries in areas that barely register on a fielding map, the last season was an uncomfortable reminder that even the most gifted can lose their rhythm.

His latest two innings in Kolkata suggest a recalibration. There has been less of the elaborate manipulation towards third man and fine leg, and more emphasis on clearing the infield, particularly over the bowler's head and towards long-on. The audacity remains, but there is a greater sense of purpose in the way he has constructed his assaults.

Mumbai Indians, too, could find their own reasons to welcome this resurgence. They need their senior batter firing, particularly with the leadership question still unresolved. Could a sustained run of form put Yadav back into the captaincy conversation, perhaps allowing Tilak Varma another season or two to grow into the role? It remains speculative, with several moving parts yet to settle.

Consecutive whirlwind fifties though can’t be dismissed as coincidence, particularly when they have arrived with such conviction. Yadav has made one thing clear: he isn’t prepared to let his future be decided without a fight. For now, Kolkata has given him something more valuable than two victories—it has provided him a possible roadmap back to relevance.