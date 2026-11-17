Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, two of the biggest names in T20 cricket, were recently involved in a major shake-up as Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings traded one another for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. IPL auction room (File image) (BCCI)

All 10 IPL franchises have also completed their retentions and releases, and the focus will now shift to the mini-auction on December 16. When it comes to Hardik and Arshdeep, it's common knowledge that the consent of both players was taken before the mega trade.

But not many people are aware of what really goes on behind the scenes in the lead-up to the trades and the auctions. Yes, the coaching staff and franchise owners initiate the trade in accordance with the rules and regulations, but there is always an analytical backdrop to the scene.

Also Read: IPL 2027 retentions: What all 10 teams could do as KKR, CSK and MI weight big changes and RCB back their title core To better understand the process, HT spoke to Dan Weston, an analytics expert who was, till recently, employed with SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He explained how an analyst generally would go about his job when advising teams on trades or auction picks.

“There's a tonne of nuance to this. Some teams will really listen to the analysis department compared to other teams. To ensure that if I work in a league, then I'm going to be part of a group that does have a decent input into these decisions rather than just nodding my head and saying yes or dealing with someone else's kind of whims, if that makes sense,” Weston told HT.

“Every team's approach to the scenario will be different. Some teams have got a few voices, and some have got a lot. So that all goes into a big melting pot as to how thorough the kind of due diligence is before a trade is done,” added Dan, who was also Punjab Kings' auction recruitment analyst in 2022.

As T20 cricket evolves with each passing day, the franchise model is quickly moving towards more data-driven thinking, and analysts across teams continue to play a big role. In the modern game, a player's value can no longer be judged just by the amount of runs scored or wickets taken.

Every trade or auction pick is a deeper exercise in role definition and squad planning, and more and more franchises are quickly moving toward identifying which player will best suit their team rather than just going by past individual moments of brilliance.

Key to pick domestic names The numbers generally help franchises identify key areas. They also help put a price on them. However, data is only one piece of the puzzle. An auction pick, or the strategy around retentions and releases, revolves around the scouts bringing their observations, the coaches assessing squad depth, and the captain offering his say on the matter.

It is, eventually, the IPL, so it goes without saying that Indian players are the most valuable commodity. Before the auction, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament is played, and it is here that several unknown players give an audition for a potential gig in the T20 tournament. Not just SMAT; there are even state leagues where players look to make a name for themselves. Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Vansh Bedi and Viprag Nigam are some of the players who got an IPL gig after impressing one and all in their respective state leagues.

But how does an analyst identify the potential in someone? “It's such a deep pool of untapped talent in India. It would be impossible to cover every single player. You've got obviously the scouting element of it, which could be state leagues. It could be even lower levels than state leagues. I do believe that there's a really clear pathway to the IPL in terms of data-driven recruitment and scouting them.”

“About the last 10 years, players who have done well consistently in the IPL, the vast majority of them, have shown a really high level in a lower-level tournament before they played the IPL. What does that mean? It means we can use the performances in lower-level tournaments to create scouting lists. I'm not a fan of just sending people to watch a random game. I want it to be more targeted, which means first of all, does the player's skill set identify with the objectives of the franchise, right? Secondly, what evidence is there to show that they're gonna be a good pick or have a high enough ceiling to warrant investment,” he added.

Every franchise enters the auction room with a plan. There are multiple options, as the dynamics of an auction change with each passing minute, and it also depends on what the other team is looking to do. What looks like a few hours of bidding on television is actually the final act of months of preparation. Behind the paddle are analysts running numbers, scouts tracking players and decision-makers trying to predict what their rivals will do next.

“For the auction, I want to provide a short list of options for teams to look at in terms of who the 20-25-30 players who don't have a deal right now. If I find some random player who's just burst onto the scene and it looks incredible, then that's a bonus, but I'm doing it in terms of a targeted approach rather than just trying to throw the net as wide as I can,” said Weston.

“You end up judging players on that one or two performances rather than a greater body of work,” he added.

The retention and release process Retaining or releasing players ahead of the new IPL season is a task in itself. There are many factors involved, such as injury status and value for money. Weston said that teams would benefit from creating predictive models to get a fair idea of how things are likely to proceed.

“There's a lot of things you've got to consider. So availability is one, injury history is another. You've also got to look at performance metrics. I'm looking to use past performances for a player to influence my future decision-making, so if I were in this role right now in the IPL, I would want to be building predictive models to understand where a player is at currently and what their likely output is in the next cycle,” said Weston.

“Depending on how long the cycle is in terms of where we are in the three-year cycle, from there I'm going to be able to create a depth chart of players and different skill sets, rank them and understand. I can then use kind of historical auction data to understand what the market value is for a given type of skill set at different types of levels, basically. I would consider a fair market price for a player and then build an auction strategy; you can build a retention strategy that way,” he added.