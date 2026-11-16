IPL 2027 retentions: What all 10 teams could do as KKR, CSK and MI weight big changes and RCB back their title core

The November 17 deadline for teams to announce their retentions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions for the 2027 season is upon us. IPL will be gearing up for its 20th season in 2027 (ANI Photo/IPL Twitter)

While teams such as the Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have some important decisions to make, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to preserve their championship-winning core.

Here's what to expect from each of the 10 franchises on the retention deadline: Kolkata Knight Riders The Knight Riders finished seventh in 2026 with six wins, seven defeats and one no-result game. During the tournament, their scoring rate with the bat was 9.26, which was one of their biggest weaknesses, despite being the most economical bowling team, conceding 9.09 runs per over.

The management will have to address the leadership gap following Ajinkya Rahane's retirement before confirming their retention and release list. The central question for the three-time champions will concern the ₹43.20 crore they invested in Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana.

Pathirana, accounting for ₹18 crore of that sum, could be crucial in solving their death-over problems. However, last season he bowled only eight balls before being ruled out with an injury.

KKR need to assess the bowler's availability and evaluate whether it is wise to retain the Sri Lankan pacer.

The Knights' think tank views Cameron Green as an Andre Russell replacement. So, despite him not bowling regularly last season, he seems more like a retention candidate. However, evaluating the substantial investment and the value he adds to the team would be prudent.

Likely retentions: Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Finn Allen and Harshit Rana.

Decisions to watch: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana and fringe overseas players.

Lucknow Super Giants After finishing last in IPL 2026, the Super Giants face some important strategic decisions. Rishabh Pant, formerly the IPL's highest-paid player, has been traded to the Delhi Capitals for ₹15 crore. Kuldeep Yadav has joined LSG from the Capitals. While they have lost their poster boy and captain, they have strengthened their spin department.

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram gave them some solid starts and are likely to retain their places in the squad. However, the focus will be on Nicholas Pooran.

In 2026, the West Indian scored 234 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of around 128. At ₹21 crore, his returns fell well below expectations. But Pooran is an excellent T20 player, and when in form, he can swing matches in his team's favour.

Besides, the Super Giants could consider him one of the options to lead them.

Likely retentions: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Yadav.

Decisions to watch: Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohsin Khan.

Chennai Super Kings The Chennai Super Kings are one of the two teams with five IPL titles. But they have not made it past the league stage for the last three seasons. The Super Kings will be keen to turn things around, and the first step will be to make strategically balanced decisions about retaining and releasing players from their 2026 squad.

With Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards coming in through a trade deal, they might look to release a few overseas players. Also, the departures of Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis will prompt them to keep enough space in their squad ahead of the auction to recruit pacers.

Their primary focus will be on assessing their two most expensive recruits, Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, each costing ₹14.20 crore. Veer played a couple of good knocks with the bat last season but did not contribute with the ball. However, given his age, the 20-year-old all-rounder could be a long-term investment.

Kartik Sharma did not have a great start to the tournament but started delivering as the season progressed. With MS Dhoni’s participation still uncertain, the Super Kings might look to retain him, too.

Likely retentions: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj.

Decisions to watch: Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short and Zak Foulkes.

Mumbai Indians The Mumbai Indians have underperformed in recent seasons, considering their reputation. However, after a major trade, their squad looks fairly settled.

Hardik Pandya has left the Mumbai Indians, while Arshdeep Singh has joined them.

Given last season's performances and Arshdeep's arrival, the five-time champions might reassess the value Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur add to the squad.

Likely retentions: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton and Deepak Chahar.

Decisions to watch: Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur and Quinton de Kock.

Sunrisers Hyderabad The Sunrisers Hyderabad reach the IPL 2027 retention deadline in a familiar position. They performed well in the 2026 season, and their batting looks among the strongest in the tournament. They had a few vulnerabilities in their bowling, and by trading in the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Nathan Ellis, they have worked towards plugging those gaps.

The two most intriguing decisions for the Sunrisers will revolve around Harshal Patel and their skipper Pat Cummins.

Harshal has not delivered the returns expected of him, and now they have plenty of bowlers following the trades.

Cummins, on the other hand, has already indicated that he might skip IPL 2027, and given the investment the team has put into him, it will be interesting to see whether they retain him despite his potential unavailability.

Likely retentions: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Eshan Malinga.

Decisions to watch: Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel.

Punjab Kings The biggest trade deal of the window, Hardik Pandya's move to Punjab Kings and Arshdeep Singh's departure to Mumbai Indians, has, in fact, created a concern for the Kings.

Pandya comes at ₹18 crore, raising the question: can they accommodate him without compromising the balance of their squad?

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal is also on an ₹18 crore contract with the Punjab Kings. He managed to pick up 12 wickets, but his customary control also seemed to be missing at times in 2026. With Pandya coming in on another big contract, the spinner's position has become particularly intriguing.

Likely retentions: Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera and Marco Jansen.

Decisions to watch: Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen and Lockie Ferguson.

Also Read: New Zealand reality check: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and India's ODI World Cup 2027 questions

Delhi Capitals The Delhi Capitals were also involved in a blockbuster trade. Rishabh Pant returned to the squad, with Kuldeep Yadav going the other way. They have traded out T Natarajan and brought in Zeeshan Ansari.

There have also been reports of trade discussions involving Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma; however, the Capitals intend to hold on to both. This shifts the focus to their pace department and how they manage the options available.

Likely retentions: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma.

Decisions to watch: Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera and the overall pace-bowling composition.

Gujarat Titans The 2026 runners-up have a largely settled core and will be looking to hold on to it. While Harshal Patel has been linked with them, they might look to free up space for pacers to strengthen their death bowling options, regardless of how the trade progresses.

One of the biggest decisions could be around Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia. The two players have not performed upto expectations. Glenn Phillips will also be worth keeping an eye on.

Likely retentions: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Washington Sundar.

Decisions to watch: Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips and fringe overseas batting options.

Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals have a strong batting side, but in IPL 2026, their bowling department did not match their batters' output.

In the finishing department, the Royals will be assessing Shimron Hetmyer. Among the bowlers, Tushar Deshpande finished with just four wickets in seven matches during IPL 2026. His ₹6.50 crore contract will therefore come under scrutiny.

Likely retentions: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer and Donovan Ferreira.

Decisions to watch: Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi and other expensive bowling contracts.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the IPL in two consecutive seasons, and they have all the elements in their squad to make it three in a row.

Their squad looks largely settled, and their strategy will likely be to preserve that composition. The only releases could involve fringe players as they try to add to their squad depth.

Likely retentions: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David.