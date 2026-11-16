Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, LIVE Updates: No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Bihar, Suraj Kashyap leading against Railways
SMAT 2026, LIVE Updates: Follow the scores, breakthroughs and key moments as the action unfolds.
- 33 Sec agoWhy Sooryavanshi isn't playing?
- 13 Mins agoArunachal bowled out for 69 as early wickets trouble Rajasthan and Odisha
- 35 Mins agoSatyajit claims four as Arunachal collapse; Odisha maintain aggressive start
- 48 Mins agoSikkim dismantle Arunachal's top order; Odisha make brisk start
- 1 Hr 22 Mins ago19 matches lined up today as action continues across the country
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoToss updates
- 7:23 AM IST, Nov 16Early upsets put the favourite on alert
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, LIVE Updates: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy returns for its second round today, with 19 matches across the Elite and Plate competitions, and the opening day has raised the stakes. Defending champions Jharkhand, fresh from a comfortable win over Mizoram, face a Rajasthan side that also began with a victory. Mumbai and Gujarat meet after making emphatic starts, with Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 60 off 21 balls and Gujarat's 250 against Odisha setting up an intriguing contest between two powerful batting units. Delhi, who demolished Jammu and Kashmir by 103 runs after Mayank Yadav's five-wicket burst, take on Punjab in another headline fixture. Karnataka face Uttar Pradesh, Bengal aim to recover against Chandigarh, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bihar seek their first win against Railways. With only two teams from each Elite group advancing to the Super League, today's results could begin to shape the qualification race....Read More
Why Sooryavanshi isn't playing?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who led Bihar against Saurashtra on Saturday, is not a part of the lineup for the match against Railways. The 15-year-old is a part of the India A squad for the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup and hence has linked up with the team.
In Sooryavanshi's absence, Suraj Kashyap is leading Bihar. Railways have already lost two wickets with Akshat Pandey and Eshaan Goyal back in the hut.
Railways 19/2 in 4.2 overs
Arunachal bowled out for 69 as early wickets trouble Rajasthan and Odisha
Sikkim have completed a dominant bowling performance, dismissing Arunachal Pradesh for just 69 in 15.2 overs. Meanwhile, defending champions, Jharkhand have struck almost immediately against Rajasthan with Anukul Roy removing Abhijeet Tomar for a duck in the opening over.
Odisha's promising start has unravelled against Vidarbha, with Nachiket Bhute dismissing Kartik Biswal for 30 to leave them struggling at 114/6. Elsewhere, Himachal Pradesh are 58/2 against Andhra, while Nagaland have lost Zhimoni shortly after he completed his half-century, reaching 107/3 against Manipur.
Satyajit claims four as Arunachal collapse; Odisha maintain aggressive start
Satyajit has ripped through Arunachal Pradesh's batting order, taking four wickets for just 11 runs in 2.2 overs as Sikkim reduce them to 51/7. Odisha meanwhile, continue to attack despite losing two wickets, reaching 72/2 after seven overs, with Gaurav Choudhary striking 35 off 17 balls. Nagaland are also buidling a promising innings against Manipur at 66/1 after seven overs. Elsewhere, Bihar have won the toss and elected to field against Railways.
Sikkim dismantle Arunachal's top order; Odisha make brisk start
Sikkim have taken control early, reducing Arunachal Pradesh to 23/4 in just 4.3 overs. Kranthi Kumar bowled Obi for 7 before Satyajit dismissed Chandan Kumar Singh for 2, leaving Arunachal Pradesh struggling to build partnerships. Meanwhile, Odisha have made an aggressive start against Vidarbha, reaching 40/1 in just 3.4 overs despite losing Swastik Samal for 14 to Nachiekt Bhute.
19 matches lined up today as action continues across the country
A packed day awaits, with 16 Elite Group matches and three Plate Group fixtures scheduled across seven start-time slots. The action begins at 8 AM IST, with the final four matches getting underway at 4:30 PM IST.
Today's complete schedule (all times IST):
- 8:00 AM: Vidarbha vs Odisha; Nagaland vs Manipur, Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh
- 8:30 AM: Himachal Pradesh vs Andhra
- 9:00 AM: Rajasthan vs Jharkhand; Railways vs Bihar
- 11:00 AM: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh; Jammu and Kashmir vs Tamil Nadu; Madhya Pradesh vs Assam, Uttarakhand vs Goa
- 12:30 PM: Gujarat vs Mumbai; Services vs Meghalaya
- 1:30 PM: Saurashtra vs Haryana; Mizoram vs Baroda; Tripura vs Puducherry
- 4:30 PM: Delhi vs Punjab; Bengal vs Chandigarh; Kerala vs Maharashtra; Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad
Toss updates
Nagaland have elected to bat against Manipur, while Sikkim have chosen to bowl against Arunachal Pradesh. Both matches are being played in Sovima. Vidarbha have won the toss against Odisha and they have opted to field first.
Early upsets put the favourite on alert
Saturday's opening round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy offered a reminder that reputations count little in this competition. Puducherry stunned Maharashtra by 15 runs, while Chandigarh edged Baroda by three wickets. Both underdogs return today looking to prove those results were no fluke as the group-stage race gathers pace.