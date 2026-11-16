Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, LIVE Updates: No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Bihar, Suraj Kashyap leading against Railways

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who led Bihar against Saurashtra on Saturday, is not a part of the lineup for the match against Railways. The 15-year-old is a part of the India A squad for the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup and hence has linked up with the team.

In Sooryavanshi's absence, Suraj Kashyap is leading Bihar. Railways have already lost two wickets with Akshat Pandey and Eshaan Goyal back in the hut.

Railways 19/2 in 4.2 overs