Asean Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi set to land in Manila today; likely to meet Trump on Tuesday

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Leaders pose for a group photo during the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) on Sunday, Nov 15, in Manila, Philippines.

Asean summit 2026 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to land in the Philippine's capital Manila on Monday for a three-day visit to attend the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with India expected to push for stronger maritime security cooperation and deeper economic partnerships across the region. The visit from November 16 to 18 comes at a crucial moment for the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with the Philippines hosting the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits under the theme "Navigating the Future". PM Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump, who will leave for the Philippines on Tuesday for a meeting with Southeast Asian leaders, during the Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila. Trump will then go to China on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he will have his third face-to-face meeting this year with Xi and see Putin, too. What to expect from PM Modi's visit Trade, investment and economic cooperation PM Modi is expected to review the Strategic Partnership between India and the Asean bloc, with a key focus on trade and investment. Leaders will also review the Asean-India Plan of Action 2026–2030, and identify new areas of cooperation, including ways to enhance investment, improve regional connectivity and develop resilient and diversified supply chains. Economic cooperation will also be a key agenda of the talks, with India pushing for an early conclusion to the ongoing review of the India-Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to improve market access. Maritime security and development partnership Maritime security is expected to be a major focus of PM Modi's visit. India and Asean are celebrating 2026 as the year of maritime cooperation to strengthen cooperation in maritime safety and the blue economy. The Philippines has called for stronger maritime cooperation amid ongoing tensions with China. India is also expected to boost defence cooperation with Asean countries to address regional security challenges, particularly in areas ranging from patrol vessels, radars and air defence systems to helicopters, drones and other technologies. Indo-Pacific Strategy During the 21st East Asia Summit, PM Modi is expected to discuss regional and global developments, with Indo-Pacific security likely to be a key focus. PM Modi said the summit will provide an important platform to discuss regional and global challenges, including peace and stability in the region. India is expected to reaffirm its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, underscoring the need to uphold sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of navigation under international law. India's Act East policy The summits will provide India with an opportunity to strengthen its engagement with the 11-member Southeast Asian bloc, which is a central pillar of its Act East policy. India and Asean are expected to commemorate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027 and the fifth anniversary of the Strategic Partnership, which will enable India to further expand cooperation. Quad summit and China PM Modi is also expected to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit with the leaders of Australia, Japan and the United States, which is the first such gathering since September 2024. The meeting assumes significance as the four countries seek to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amid concerns over China's growing regional influence. ...Read More

The visit from November 16 to 18 comes at a crucial moment for the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with the Philippines hosting the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits under the theme "Navigating the Future". PM Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump, who will leave for the Philippines on Tuesday for a meeting with Southeast Asian leaders, during the Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila. Trump will then go to China on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he will have his third face-to-face meeting this year with Xi and see Putin, too. What to expect from PM Modi's visit Trade, investment and economic cooperation PM Modi is expected to review the Strategic Partnership between India and the Asean bloc, with a key focus on trade and investment. Leaders will also review the Asean-India Plan of Action 2026–2030, and identify new areas of cooperation, including ways to enhance investment, improve regional connectivity and develop resilient and diversified supply chains. Economic cooperation will also be a key agenda of the talks, with India pushing for an early conclusion to the ongoing review of the India-Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to improve market access. Maritime security and development partnership Maritime security is expected to be a major focus of PM Modi's visit. India and Asean are celebrating 2026 as the year of maritime cooperation to strengthen cooperation in maritime safety and the blue economy. The Philippines has called for stronger maritime cooperation amid ongoing tensions with China. India is also expected to boost defence cooperation with Asean countries to address regional security challenges, particularly in areas ranging from patrol vessels, radars and air defence systems to helicopters, drones and other technologies. Indo-Pacific Strategy During the 21st East Asia Summit, PM Modi is expected to discuss regional and global developments, with Indo-Pacific security likely to be a key focus. PM Modi said the summit will provide an important platform to discuss regional and global challenges, including peace and stability in the region. India is expected to reaffirm its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, underscoring the need to uphold sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of navigation under international law. India's Act East policy The summits will provide India with an opportunity to strengthen its engagement with the 11-member Southeast Asian bloc, which is a central pillar of its Act East policy. India and Asean are expected to commemorate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027 and the fifth anniversary of the Strategic Partnership, which will enable India to further expand cooperation. Quad summit and China PM Modi is also expected to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit with the leaders of Australia, Japan and the United States, which is the first such gathering since September 2024. The meeting assumes significance as the four countries seek to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amid concerns over China's growing regional influence.