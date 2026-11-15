India vs New Zealand Live score, 5th ODI: Yash Thakur makes India debut, Siraj returns as hosts bowl first

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India's Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (R) talk during the 1st ODI cricket match between New Zealand and India at Eden Park

India vs New Zealand Live score, 5th ODI: For one last time, the two teams face off in a white-ball game in this series. India won the opening two matches, and looked to seal the series in the third, which was washed out due to rain. The home team then came back storming in the fourth match to pull one back in their name. Expect a thrilling finale at Mount Maunganui today.

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