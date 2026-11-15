India vs New Zealand Live score, 5th ODI: Yash Thakur makes India debut, Siraj returns as hosts bowl first
India vs New Zealand Live score, 5th ODI: Catch live updates of the series finale in Mount Maunganui
- 18 Sec agoNew Zealand have 4 seamers again
- 4 Mins agoToss time!
- 6 Mins agoIndia will have a debutant today
- 13 Mins agoWelcome!
India vs New Zealand Live score, 5th ODI: For one last time, the two teams face off in a white-ball game in this series. India won the opening two matches, and looked to seal the series in the third, which was washed out due to rain. The home team then came back storming in the fourth match to pull one back in their name. Expect a thrilling finale at Mount Maunganui today....Read More
New Zealand have 4 seamers again
"I am not sure of that, didn't expect to win. We are going to bowl because of maybe some dew later on. Henry and Jamieson is gone, Duff is back, so four seamers again. It's about building the depth," said Santner after winning the toss.
Toss time!
Shreyas Iyer calls tails, but heads it is and Mitch Santner wins the toss. He opts to bowl
India will have a debutant today
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 5th and final ODI of the match between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned for more updates!