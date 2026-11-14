Microsoft outage LIVE: Microsoft denies link to grounding of US flights; says ‘recovery underway’

The clarification comes after an outage had disrupted Microsoft services on Friday, with users across 72 countries reporting problems. The complaints were reported across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

The disruption, which began on Thursday, affected email access, calendar functions and workplace communication, with several businesses and government agencies reporting operational problems.

Microsoft also said there was no indication that the US Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop, which affected airports across the country, was related to its services.

“We have no indication that the FAA's nationwide ground stop is related to any Microsoft services.”

Reuters reported that at least 7,000 flights in the US had been halted or cancelled amid the disruption. Some carriers could suspend operations for the rest of Friday if services were not restored soon.

‘Encouraging recovery progress’: Microsoft

In its latest post on X, Microsoft said it was “seeing broad recovery and stability” across its services. The company said that its services were restored gradually owing to the scale of demand, adding that it had validated stability at each stage. “While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration,” Microsoft said.

It added that its teams were “reviewing what happened” to prevent any such future issues. It said any residual service issues were being investigated and service health was being closely monitored.