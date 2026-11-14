Microsoft outage LIVE: Microsoft denies link to grounding of US flights; says ‘recovery underway’
Microsoft outage LIVE: The disruption, which began on Thursday, affected email access, calendar functions and workplace communication, with several businesses and government agencies reporting operational problems.
- 13 Mins ago‘errors affecting Microsoft 365 connector resolved’, says OpenAI
- 22 Mins agoOutage not related to cyber, AI agents, says Microsoft
- 25 Mins agoMicrosoft apologises for disruption
- 41 Mins agoMicrosoft says outage triggered by ‘technical snag’
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoMicrosoft denies link to US airport ground stop
Microsoft outage LIVE: Microsoft said the widespread outage which disrupted Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services on Friday was triggered by a technical snag, which occurred during an earlier network capacity upgrade, and surfaced following a recent network change. It said that the particular issue had been addressed, and that a broad recovery of services was underway....Read More
The clarification comes after an outage had disrupted Microsoft services on Friday, with users across 72 countries reporting problems. The complaints were reported across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.
The disruption, which began on Thursday, affected email access, calendar functions and workplace communication, with several businesses and government agencies reporting operational problems.
Microsoft also said there was no indication that the US Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop, which affected airports across the country, was related to its services.
“We have no indication that the FAA's nationwide ground stop is related to any Microsoft services.”
Reuters reported that at least 7,000 flights in the US had been halted or cancelled amid the disruption. Some carriers could suspend operations for the rest of Friday if services were not restored soon.
‘Encouraging recovery progress’: Microsoft
In its latest post on X, Microsoft said it was “seeing broad recovery and stability” across its services. The company said that its services were restored gradually owing to the scale of demand, adding that it had validated stability at each stage. “While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration,” Microsoft said.
It added that its teams were “reviewing what happened” to prevent any such future issues. It said any residual service issues were being investigated and service health was being closely monitored.
Microsoft outage LIVE: ‘errors affecting Microsoft 365 connector resolved’, says OpenAI
Microsoft outage LIVE: OpenAI on Saturday said that the errors affecting the Microsoft 365 connector had been resolved.
Microsoft outage LIVE: ‘Outage not related to cyber, AI agents’, says Microsoft
Microsoft outage LIVE: Microsoft on Friday said the outage that triggered on Thursday was not related to cyber or AI agents. It said that the disruption was caused by a “technical issue."
“This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions,” the company said in a post on X.
Microsoft outage LIVE: Microsoft apologises for disruption , says working on recovery
Microsoft outage LIVE: Microsoft on Friday apologised for an outage that disrupted Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services.
“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services,” the company said in a post on X.
Microsoft outage LIVE: Microsoft says outage triggered by ‘technical snag’
Microsoft outage LIVE: Microsoft said the widespread outage which disrupted Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services on Friday was triggered by a technical snag, which occurred during an earlier network capacity upgrade, and surfaced following a recent network change. It said that the particular issue had been addressed, and that a broad recovery of services was underway.
The clarification comes after an outage had disrupted Microsoft services on Friday, with users across 72 countries reporting problems. The complaints were reported across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.
Microsoft outage LIVE: Microsoft denies link to US airport ground stop
Microsoft outage LIVE: Microsoft on Friday said there was no indication that the US Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop, which affected airports across the country, was related to its services.
“We have no indication that the FAA's nationwide ground stop is related to any Microsoft services.”
Reuters reported that at least 7,000 flights in the US had been halted or cancelled amid the disruption. Some carriers could suspend operations for the rest of Friday if services were not restored soon.