Trump administration targets Microsoft with H-1B remark amid Outlook outage
As Microsoft worked to restore Outlook and other services after a major outage, Labor Department Inspector D’Esposito criticized the company on X.
US Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito mocked Microsoft over its Outlook outage, contrasting the technology giant’s ability to process 6,000 H-1B applications with its struggle to restore access to users’ inboxes.
“Outlook is back. @Microsoft can process 6,000 H-1B applications, but processing your inbox is apparently a tougher assignment,” D’Esposito wrote on X, taking a dig at the company after its email service began recovering from a widespread disruption.
Deep Dive
The remark came after Microsoft’s Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services experienced a major outage that affected users, businesses and government organisations across several countries.
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Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams and Copilot
The comments came as Microsoft worked to restore services after a widespread outage on November 12 disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 applications. Users reported problems accessing inboxes, sending and receiving emails, and using workplace communication tools.
According to the Associated Press, nearly 130,000 users reported problems accessing Outlook on Downdetector shortly after 1 pm Eastern Time on Thursday. Thousands of others also reported issues with Teams and Copilot.
Microsoft said a portion of its infrastructure was experiencing elevated load and that several servers had unexpectedly become unavailable after failing automated health checks. The company began working to bring the affected servers back online and restore connectivity.
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A Reuters report on November 13 said the disruption lasted more than 12 hours and affected businesses and government agencies across several countries. The outage also disrupted Microsoft's Copilot assistant and connections used by OpenAI and Anthropic's AI services.
Microsoft reports progress in restoring affected services
Microsoft said its efforts to restart affected infrastructure and restore server availability were showing positive results. In an update posted on November 13, the company said it was recovering parts of its infrastructure in an isolated manner and monitoring their performance to ensure stability before expanding the recovery process.
The update followed earlier setbacks, when some servers that had been brought back online became unresponsive again after receiving traffic. Microsoft said it was monitoring the results of its recovery measures and working to improve service availability across affected regions.
According to the Associated Press, Microsoft reported improving stability and capacity on Friday, with email queues nearing normal levels, although some users continued to face intermittent access problems and delayed messages.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More