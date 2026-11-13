Microsoft working on ‘alternate workstreams’ as outage fix fails to deliver expected results

Microsoft has said its efforts to restore services affected by a Microsoft 365 outage are not progressing as expected. The company noted they're now exploring alternative measures to address capacity issues amid sustained traffic imbalances. Microsoft 365 outage: Recovery efforts not going as expected as company explores alternate fixes. (AP Photo) In an update posted on X on November 13, Microsoft 365 Status said it had monitored the changes introduced to improve service availability but found that they were not delivering the expected results. “We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they're not taking as expected,” the company said.

Deep Dive What caused the Microsoft 365 outage affecting Outlook and Teams? Why is Microsoft exploring alternative workstreams to restore services? Where can Microsoft 365 administrators check outage updates?

Microsoft added that it was identifying alternative workstreams to increase capacity and manage persistent traffic imbalances that continue to affect its infrastructure. Also Read: Microsoft outage: Outlook, Copilot and Teams remain disrupted, over 200,000 user issues reported Microsoft explores alternative recovery measures The latest update marks a setback in Microsoft's efforts to restore normal service availability. The company had previously said it was working to restart affected infrastructure and recover server availability in an isolated manner. It had also been monitoring the performance of those infrastructure components to establish whether the changes could be expanded more broadly. However, the latest assessment indicates that the measures have not delivered the anticipated improvements, prompting Microsoft to explore other ways to increase capacity. Users directed to Microsoft 365 service updates Microsoft has asked administrators to refer to incident reference numbers EX1550543 and MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin centre for further information. The company has also shared an alternative update link for administrators who cannot access the admin centre. Also Read: Microsoft gives initial explanation for outage; says ‘servers were unexpectedly unavailable’