Microsoft outage LIVE updates: Widespread outage hits Microsoft, Outlook, Teams and other apps impacted

Users reported difficulties accessing emails, joining meetings, retrieving files and using cloud-based applications.

Several organisations in the US and Australia also reported disruptions, with some government agencies, educational institutions and businesses affected. OpenAI and Anthropic also reported issues with their Microsoft 365 connectors.

Microsoft acknowledged the disruption, saying that a large number of servers had unexpectedly become unavailable, putting additional pressure on the remaining infrastructure. The company said its engineering teams were working to restore services and stabilise the affected systems.

The outage raised concerns about the widespread dependence on Microsoft's cloud-based ecosystem, with disruptions to a single infrastructure provider having consequences for businesses and users worldwide.