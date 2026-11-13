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Microsoft outage LIVE updates: Widespread outage hits Microsoft, Outlook, Teams and other apps impacted

By HT News Desk
Nov 13, 2026, 11:34:09 IST

Microsoft outage LIVE updates: In the latest update, Microsoft has said its efforts to restore services affected by a Microsoft 365 outage are not progressing as expected. The company noted they're now exploring alternative measures to address capacity issues amid sustained traffic imbalances.

Microsoft outage LIVE updates: Microsoft said on November 12, 2026 that efforts to repair a major outage of Outlook were not going as expected and the firm was seeking alternative solutions as users around the world were left without its crucial services.
Microsoft outage LIVE updates: Microsoft said on November 12, 2026 that efforts to repair a major outage of Outlook were not going as expected and the firm was seeking alternative solutions as users around the world were left without its crucial services.

Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams, Microsoft 365, OneDrive and several other workplace applications, faced widespread disruptions on Friday, leaving users across multiple countries struggling to access essential digital tools. The outage also affected third-party platforms and organisations that depend on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure, disrupting work, communication and business operations.

Users reported difficulties accessing emails, joining meetings, retrieving files and using cloud-based applications.

Several organisations in the US and Australia also reported disruptions, with some government agencies, educational institutions and businesses affected. OpenAI and Anthropic also reported issues with their Microsoft 365 connectors.

Microsoft acknowledged the disruption, saying that a large number of servers had unexpectedly become unavailable, putting additional pressure on the remaining infrastructure. The company said its engineering teams were working to restore services and stabilise the affected systems.

The outage raised concerns about the widespread dependence on Microsoft's cloud-based ecosystem, with disruptions to a single infrastructure provider having consequences for businesses and users worldwide.

...Read More

Users reported difficulties accessing emails, joining meetings, retrieving files and using cloud-based applications.

Several organisations in the US and Australia also reported disruptions, with some government agencies, educational institutions and businesses affected. OpenAI and Anthropic also reported issues with their Microsoft 365 connectors.

Microsoft acknowledged the disruption, saying that a large number of servers had unexpectedly become unavailable, putting additional pressure on the remaining infrastructure. The company said its engineering teams were working to restore services and stabilise the affected systems.

The outage raised concerns about the widespread dependence on Microsoft's cloud-based ecosystem, with disruptions to a single infrastructure provider having consequences for businesses and users worldwide.

Follow all the updates here:
Nov 13, 2026, 11:32:40 IST

Microsoft outage live updates: Why Microsoft outage is affecting third-party services

Microsoft outage live updates: The disruption highlights how several digital platforms depend on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure for essential functions such as email, authentication and workplace connectivity. When these systems experience problems, third-party services that rely on Microsoft's integrations can also face interruptions, even if their own infrastructure remains operational.

Nov 13, 2026, 11:29:03 IST

Microsoft outage live updates: IndiGo's email support services down amid outage

Microsoft outage live updates: Amid a global outage of Microsoft apps, Indian airline IndiGo has stated its email support services have also been impacted.

"Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails. All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding," the airline wrote on X.

Nov 13, 2026, 11:09:09 IST

Microsoft outage live updates: OpenAI, Anthropic report Microsoft connector issues

Microsoft outage live updates: The Microsoft outage has had repercussions for artificial intelligence platforms, with OpenAI and Anthropic reporting problems involving their Microsoft integrations. OpenAI flagged issues with its Microsoft connectors, while Anthropic reported disruptions to its Microsoft 365 connector because of an upstream provider issue.

Nov 13, 2026, 11:07:48 IST

Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft outage hits Outlook, Teams, Microsoft 365

Users across several countries report disruptions, with problems accessing emails, workplace applications and cloud-based tools.

Home World news Microsoft outage LIVE updates: Widespread outage hits Microsoft, Outlook, Teams and other apps impacted
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