Microsoft outage LIVE updates: Widespread outage hits Microsoft, Outlook, Teams and other apps impacted
Microsoft outage LIVE updates: In the latest update, Microsoft has said its efforts to restore services affected by a Microsoft 365 outage are not progressing as expected. The company noted they're now exploring alternative measures to address capacity issues amid sustained traffic imbalances.
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams, Microsoft 365, OneDrive and several other workplace applications, faced widespread disruptions on Friday, leaving users across multiple countries struggling to access essential digital tools. The outage also affected third-party platforms and organisations that depend on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure, disrupting work, communication and business operations....Read More
Users reported difficulties accessing emails, joining meetings, retrieving files and using cloud-based applications.
Several organisations in the US and Australia also reported disruptions, with some government agencies, educational institutions and businesses affected. OpenAI and Anthropic also reported issues with their Microsoft 365 connectors.
Microsoft acknowledged the disruption, saying that a large number of servers had unexpectedly become unavailable, putting additional pressure on the remaining infrastructure. The company said its engineering teams were working to restore services and stabilise the affected systems.
The outage raised concerns about the widespread dependence on Microsoft's cloud-based ecosystem, with disruptions to a single infrastructure provider having consequences for businesses and users worldwide.
Microsoft outage live updates: Why Microsoft outage is affecting third-party services
Microsoft outage live updates: The disruption highlights how several digital platforms depend on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure for essential functions such as email, authentication and workplace connectivity. When these systems experience problems, third-party services that rely on Microsoft's integrations can also face interruptions, even if their own infrastructure remains operational.
Microsoft outage live updates: IndiGo's email support services down amid outage
Microsoft outage live updates: Amid a global outage of Microsoft apps, Indian airline IndiGo has stated its email support services have also been impacted.
"Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails. All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding," the airline wrote on X.
Microsoft outage live updates: OpenAI, Anthropic report Microsoft connector issues
Microsoft outage live updates: The Microsoft outage has had repercussions for artificial intelligence platforms, with OpenAI and Anthropic reporting problems involving their Microsoft integrations. OpenAI flagged issues with its Microsoft connectors, while Anthropic reported disruptions to its Microsoft 365 connector because of an upstream provider issue.
Microsoft outage live updates: Microsoft outage hits Outlook, Teams, Microsoft 365
Users across several countries report disruptions, with problems accessing emails, workplace applications and cloud-based tools.