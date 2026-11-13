Alice Huang may not be a China spy, but remains a national security risk for US: Report
US president Donald Trump also told reporters that Huang's identity as a spy has not been determined.
Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang has caused a stir, particularly in the United States, where officials suspected that the Megaspeed director was an intelligence asset working for China.
However, with Jensen Huang stepping down as Nvidia CEO and a US government investigation underway, intelligence officials have expressed doubts over whether Alice Huang was spying for Beijing. Track LIVE updates on Nvidia here
According to a CNN report, an intelligence source familiar with the matter said there was insufficient evidence to establish that Huang Le, Alice Huang's Chinese name, was spying for Beijing.
Deep Dive
However, officials have maintained that even if she was not a spy, she could still pose a national security risk.
According to CNN, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been investigating Alice Huang's alleged relationship with Jensen Huang for at least a year. However, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said there was insufficient evidence to establish "who she is or is not".
"There’s no, there’s no conclusions reached by the Department of Justice or by me or by Director (Kash) Patel around who she is or is not," Blanche said at a press conference on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump also told reporters that Alice Huang's alleged links to Chinese intelligence had not been established.
"Well, the big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don’t know if that’s been determined yet. But if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different," Trump said on Thursday.
Also Read | Trump urged Jensen Huang to fight for his job ahead of resignation as Nvidia CEO: Report
CIA sources told CNN that some officials believe the allegations against Alice Huang are "not entirely accurate and over-torqued".
However, the possibility that she had links to Chinese intelligence has not been entirely ruled out, given her access to Jensen Huang and, by extension, US President Donald Trump.
Alice Huang's role remains under scrutiny, particularly because of her position at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm and a key Nvidia cloud partner in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Department of Justice and the Commerce Department began investigating the company in 2024 as part of a broader probe into a network of foreign shell companies suspected of diverting restricted Nvidia chips to China. Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing.
China, meanwhile, has denied that Alice Huang worked as an intelligence asset for Beijing. It has accused the US of making baseless spying allegations to justify its technology restrictions against China.
Separately, Democratic Representative Jim Himes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, told Politico that he left a classified briefing with senior intelligence officials earlier this week still unsure about the nature of Alice Huang's relationship with the Chinese government.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More