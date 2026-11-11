Megaspeed, the Singapore-based firm at the heart of the Nvidia 'spying’ row

Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed is at the centre of a row involving Nvidia. This row comes after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair after reports linked him with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and executive at Megaspeed. Megapseed gained global attention after reports that Alice Huang was involved in an extramarital affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (via REUTERS) Alice Huang, whose Chinese name is Huang Le, is suspected to have been an intelligence asset for China, prompting the US to launch a probe into the matter. While Jensen Huang has not named Huang Le or Megapseed in his statement to Nvidia employees, the admission has triggered a wider investigation regarding national security concerns. What is Megaspeed?

Deep Dive What does Megaspeed do, and how is it connected to Nvidia? Why are US authorities investigating Megaspeed? What is being investigated about Megaspeed and Nvidia?

Megaspeed is a cloud-computing company based in Singapore and one of Nvidia's "core business partners." Incorporated in 2015 as 7Road International, the company was renamed to Megapseed in 2023. It is wholly owned by Singapore's Swiftdata and directed by Tan Yong Pong, a Singapore national. Tan was appointed a director of Swiftdata on October 31, ​2023, before becoming a director of Megaspeed less than two weeks later. The same month, Alice Huang reportedly ended her eight-month tenure as managing director at Megaspeed. In November 2023, Megapseed joined Nvidia's partner programme and operates as Nvidia's cloud partner in the Asia-Pacific region. The firm buys cutting-edge GPUs (such as Nvidia's GB200 NVL72 and HGX H100 systems) and rents out computing power to clients across Southeast Asia, including locations in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

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