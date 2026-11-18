Somehow, try to move on from Jensen Huang. The leather-jacketed ex-boss of the chip designer Nvidia, who was turfed out after two (alleged) affairs with subordinates and one (admitted) dalliance with an (alleged) Chinese agent, is eyeing a comeback. Yet, captivating as Mr Huang’s manoeuvres are, the fracas at Nvidia has underscored a deeper, and more consequential tale: China’s hell-for-leather scramble to gain access to the technology behind American artificial intelligence, by whatever means necessary. FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

Smuggling chips into China is only the start. Probably more important has been remote access to data centres, mainly in South-East Asia. It offered a sometimes-legal route for Chinese developers to train their models with top-end chips—until November 16th, when America’s Bureau of Industry and Security, the branch of the Commerce Department that runs chip controls, set out a rule restricting the practice. Remote access and smuggling together roughly doubled the compute, or processing power, available to Chinese AI companies from domestic production and legal imports alone, estimates the Institute for Progress, a think-tank.

But China wants more than just to get the best chips. It also wishes to build them itself. Behind the rapid growth of China’s domestic semiconductor industry have been campaigns of talent-poaching and industrial espionage, especially focused on researchers in Taiwan and South Korea. CXMT, a Chinese memory giant, was jump-started by former Samsung staff who, South Korean authorities found, left in 2016 with hand-copied notebooks full of production techniques. South Korea jailed a senior defector in April. Top of China’s shopping list and still, tantalisingly, out of reach is extreme-ultraviolet lithography (EUV) technology, which is needed to produce today’s whizziest chips at scale. Only one company in the world, ASML, can produce an EUV machine. The Dutch government, under American pressure, has stopped it from ever exporting one to China.

The staggering breadth of China’s campaign means America must respond forcefully. Not with a crude protectionist purpose, or to hamper Chinese industry broadly, but to ensure an authoritarian regime does not take the lead on AI, let alone win the race to superintelligence. The technology has serious military applications, as the battlefields of Ukraine show. And the closer to the frontier China gets, the harder it will be for America to slow down AI research, making it more likely that the technology brings about disasters.

So far, America’s efforts have been chaotic and confused. That is in part because the Trump administration is divided. The Commerce Department, led by Howard Lutnick, who is cosy with Nvidia, has been astonishingly lax. Rightly, the Huang affair has imperilled Mr Lutnick’s job. Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary, used his first television interview after the midterm elections to blame Mr Lutnick for slow-walking restrictions. The instability of policy has frustrated chip companies, which operate in a capital-intensive industry where products and facilities take years to develop.

What now? America is at last cracking down on Chinese firms’ access to overseas data centres, although allowing some access through trusted providers with a kill-switch would offer more leverage than a simple shutdown. More could be done, such as requiring makers of cutting-edge chips to embed location trackers. Broadly, a reasonable standard would be only to allow chips at least two generations old into China (an “n-2” rule), targeting the tech most useful for training frontier AI. America must also work better with allies to tackle Chinese industrial espionage. Hearteningly, Congress is pushing to legislate on these issues.

America cannot halt China’s chipmaking progress. DeepSeek, a Chinese AI champion, says its upcoming model will be pre-trained on domestically produced chips. But merely slowing Chinese AI down is worthwhile and achievable. The industry reckons that China is still ten-plus years away from a commercially viable EUV machine, for instance.

Those years may matter enormously. Recently the mood in Silicon Valley has darkened. A growing share of AI researchers see months, years at most, until AI reliably surpasses humans—including at AI research itself. That might open the door to “recursive self-improvement”, where each model autonomously builds its own successor.

No Time to Die

If they are right, the next few years will be tumultuous. Governments in America and elsewhere might have to scramble to contain runaway AI systems while the technology disrupts the economy and society. The task would be daunting. With China threatening to overtake America, it might be impossible.