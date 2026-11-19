According to a report by Task & Purpose, the soldiers already had reasons to continue serving, but the gaming break was an added attraction. Two soldiers who accepted the offer said they were looking forward to playing the game during their time off.

The incentive was introduced by the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion ahead of the game’s release on Thursday, November 19. Soldiers who opted for the offer will receive a four-day weekend to play the latest instalment in the popular video game series.

The US Army has offered soldiers at Fort Stewart in Georgia a four-day break to play the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI as an incentive to extend their military service, with 43 soldiers signing up for the offer in exchange for reenlisting for two to six more years.

What did the US Army offer soldiers who reenlisted to play GTA 6?

What did the US Army offer soldiers who reenlisted to play GTA 6?

“I’m all campaign. I’m all about the heist,” Sgt. Jamire Smith, a combat engineer who reenlisted for six more years, told the publication. “I think I have a good 24 hours to waste on it,” he said.

Also Read: Bigger than any movie, ever: Grand Theft Auto VI arrives in record-shattering media release

GTA 6 incentive comes with other reenlistment benefits Smith was also eligible for a $60,000 reenlistment bonus because of his specialised skills, which he acquired after completing training to operate heavy breaching vehicles.

He said he had been close to leaving the Army before his company and battalion leadership helped him understand that his skills were still needed.

“I was actually in the process of getting out, I was towards my final stages of getting out … but my company and the battalion helped me navigate through that and they showed me that there’s still a need for me,” Smith said.

Staff Sgt. Floyd Maxwell, a network systems and communications specialist, also accepted the incentive, signing up for three more years. He said his decision to continue serving was influenced by his father, who had encouraged him to make the Army a career, and the supportive environment at his battalion.

Also Read: Gamers ditch work and book PTO as GTA 6 finally arrives after 13-year wait

Army officer says gaming offer helped connect with soldiers Staff Sgt. Brittany Wolfer, the battalion’s career counsellor, proposed the incentive to her command. She got the idea from Sgt. Maj. Celeste R. Spencer, an Army senior career counsellor who had floated the possibility of offering soldiers time off for the game’s release in a TikTok video.

Wolfer described the offer as an “eye grabber”, saying the battalion wanted to reach soldiers who were undecided about extending their service.

“It’s not supposed to be the deciding factor,” she told Task & Purpose. “There is always going to be a disconnect between your senior command and your lowest soldier. So how do you bridge that gap to where that lower soldier still knows that their battalion commander or their senior leadership cares about them and sees what they’re interested in.”

The latest game, developed by Rockstar Games, is set in the fictional Vice City, modelled broadly on Miami, Florida. It also features a central character, Jason Duval, who previously served in the Army before becoming involved with drug runners in the Florida Keys, according to the game's developer.