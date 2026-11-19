Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick walked on stage at an investor conference in Austin, Texas, wearing a black leather jacket. Next to him was Antonio Gracias, close friend and longtime investor of Elon Musk—also in a black leather jacket. Travis Kalanick at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.

“Yours looks a lot like Jensen’s,” said Gracias, referring to Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, who had made a black leather jacket his uniform and was ousted last week as chief executive of the chip maker.

“Yeah, we gotta bring Jensen back,” said Kalanick.

Calls from Silicon Valley’s elite for Huang’s reinstatement continued to reverberate Wednesday, even after Nvidia’s board chairman declared that the company has no intention of bringing him back. Huang stepped down last week following reports of affairs with two women, one of whom U.S. officials had suspected was passing information to Chinese intelligence during their relationship.

While on stage at the TomorrowX Summit, Kalanick said he would show up at Nvidia’s offices “with a wafer encrusted megaphone” to lead employees on a walkout. “Let’s fight for what’s right and give it a best shot,” he said. “We don’t have control of the outcome, but let’s f—ing fight.”

Kalanick compared Huang’s saga to his own fight to remain CEO of Uber before resigning under pressure in 2017. Kalanick couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Huang’s supporters have argued that the former CEO is pro-American and essential to ensuring that the U.S. has a thriving open-source AI ecosystem. They have questioned why he was forced out before an investigation announced by the board delivered its findings.

At the New York Times DealBook Summit, also on Wednesday, the technorati took turns praising Huang.

Musk compared Huang’s ouster to “kicking Michael Jordan off your team when you’re on a winning streak.” The billionaire, who appeared remotely from China, also reiterated past comments he wrote on X that he would hire Huang.

Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, described Huang as “singular” while OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said it was “hard to imagine the AI industry without Jensen.” Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries, said that “nobody can take Jensen’s place in this critical juncture.”

“Has NVIDIA’s Board lost perspective?” wrote Ron Conway, venture capitalist and founder of SV Angels, on X. “The Board prejudged him even before their own internal investigation was completed. Why push out a visionary American founder?”

Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square, also took to X to lambaste Nvidia’s directors. “The board’s conduct here is shocking for a company of this scale and importance to our country and the world at large, particularly at this moment in history,” he wrote on X.

In Huang’s first public remarks on Tuesday since he stepped down, he said he would be willing to return to Nvidia as chief executive if the board believes “my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America.”

Write to Angel Au-Yeung at angel.au-yeung@wsj.com