But as political winds shift, Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other administration players have advanced proposed rules in recent weeks that had been languishing, including the chip-export restrictions announced Monday.

On Monday, before President Trump boarded Air Force One to meet with China’s Xi Jinping this week in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings, he defended Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has resisted restrictions that might anger China—despite opposition from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials.

“The more that changes, the less there’s going to be an appetite to sell it. The whole Nvidia incident was an accelerant of this,” said Saif Khan, founding director of the Center for Technology & Statecraft, who worked on tech policy in the Biden administration.

Together, the measures signal that Washington is moving away from the administration’s pro-industry approach to tech policy that mostly relied on companies to balance their business interests and national security while selling sensitive technology.

Claims that Nvidia customers funneled billions of dollars of sophisticated chips to Chinese AI companies have collided in recent days with a string of technological breakdowns—from a nationwide ground stop for airlines to bank-account glitches and money-transfer delays.

A year ago, Jensen Huang called the term China hawk “a badge of shame” and “unpatriotic.” His ouster from Nvidia, where he was co-founder and chief executive, is giving new momentum to policymakers who want to regulate artificial intelligence and establish more guardrails around U.S. business activity with China.

Many businesses that realize a relationship with China, or an intermediary, could hurt them politically are paying more attention to those new policies and the threats from the incoming Democratic-run Congress than Trump’s words, business advisers said.

“Companies that assumed the light-touch approach would hold through 2028 are going to have to recalibrate,” said Joseph Hoefer, chief AI officer at lobbying firm Monument Advocacy, which represents companies including Netflix and Waymo. “National security gives all sides cover to deal in a way that just wasn’t there before.”

Getting tougher on China For much of the past year, the Trump administration had adopted trade practices and rhetoric toward China that were largely focused on maintaining a detente with Beijing. Activities seen as antagonistic to China were largely delayed, scrapped or toned down as Trump tried to strengthen relations following Beijing’s crushing export controls on rare earths, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

The approach frustrated China hawks on both sides of the aisle who have been calling for investigations into alleged chip smuggling in Southeast Asia, only to watch Huang deny that Nvidia had a diversion problem and lobby Trump directly for fewer regulations and more access to China. Lawmakers and Commerce Department staffers, some who were forced out for advocating for greater restrictions, also wanted the department to close loopholes that allowed Chinese companies to access computing power in other countries and have blamed the agency for not doing more, faster.

The recently released rule on chip exports makes it more difficult for Chinese companies to access computing power in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore while tightening restrictions on Chinese chip designers. It took effect immediately but companies have about 60 days to offer comments.

“There are those of us who wanted to have this regulation and now it’s becoming obvious why we need to have it,’” said Sen. Pete Ricketts (R., Neb.), one of the lawmakers pushing for more chip-export restrictions. “This gives us more momentum to go back and do more restrictions.”

The administration is also weighing a new rule that would require U.S. companies to disclose which Chinese AI models they deploy—an effort to discourage the tools without banning them outright, people familiar with the matter said. Many top companies, including Airbnb and crypto firm Coinbase, use Chinese AI tools because they are often cheaper and easier to customize than models from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Democratic control The Nvidia scandal unfolded amid long simmering worries about AI dominance. In addition to re-energizing Democrats, the scandal has emboldened the camp inside the Trump administration and around Washington that favors AI regulation.

Democrats who have promised to regulate AI, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), are expected to keep up a drumbeat of criticism and questions around the close relationship Huang and other tech executives have with Trump and his advisers. Democrats who might not have taken such hawkish stances will now adopt them on many issues, a senior Democratic staffer said.

The hardened posture in Washington could throw a lifeline to the House Select Committee on China, which was created by a Republican-controlled House in 2023 and called for restrictions on companies such as Megaspeed, the Singapore-based Nvidia business partner accused of smuggling Nvidia chips to China. Alice Huang, the former top Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, had an affair with Jensen Huang.