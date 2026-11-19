A federal court in Massachusetts has struck down a Trump administration regulation that sought to replace the duration-of-status system with fixed periods of admission for international students, exchange visitors and foreign media representatives, dealing a setback to the administration’s efforts to change rules governing these visa categories. US court restores duration-of-status system for international students. (AFP)

In a November 16 ruling, US District Judge Dennis Saylor granted a motion for summary judgment filed by a coalition of education organisations and labour unions. He found that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had exceeded its authority and that the regulation was arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

The decision vacates the regulation covering F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors and I visa holders, as well as their dependents. The full court order sets aside the rule in its entirety.

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Existing duration-of-status system remains in place The DHS regulation, published in July 2026, sought to replace the long-standing duration-of-status framework with fixed admission periods. Under the existing system, F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors are generally allowed to remain in the US for as long as they maintain their authorised status and meet the requirements of their programmes.

The proposed change would have introduced fixed admission periods and a new extension-of-stay process. It also covered representatives of foreign information media entering on I visas.

The rule was due to take effect on September 15. However, Judge Saylor temporarily blocked its implementation on September 14 while the legal challenge proceeded.

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Following the November 16 decision, the existing duration-of-status framework remains in place nationwide, according to NAFSA: Association of International Educators, one of the organisations involved in the lawsuit.

Education groups, unions challenged the rule The lawsuit, filed in August, was brought by a coalition that included the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, NAFSA, the American Federation of Teachers and the United Auto Workers, among other education and labour organisations.

The plaintiffs argued that the regulation violated the Administrative Procedure Act and conflicted with the intent of Congress when it established the affected visa programmes.

In his ruling, Saylor granted the plaintiffs’ request for summary judgment and denied the government's competing request. He concluded that the regulation was not in accordance with the law and ordered it vacated.

The ruling is a significant development for international students and exchange visitors who had faced the prospect of fixed admission periods and additional extension procedures.