What is the proposed US 'Duration of Status' rule change? What it means for F-1 students

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is moving closer to implementing a rule that would significantly change how international students and exchange visitors maintain their legal status in the United States. The Department of Homeland Security is moving toward replacing the long-standing "Duration of Status" policy for F and J visa holders with fixed stay periods (Unsplash)

The proposal would replace the long-standing "Duration of Status" (D/S) admission with a fixed end date on the Form I-94. This will require many students and scholars to seek formal government approval to extend their stay.

The rule remains under review but could take effect 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register.

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What is the "duration of status?" The term "duration of status" describes the amount of time a nonimmigrant with F, J, or I status is allowed to remain in the country after being admitted using Form I-94.

Currently, most F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors receive an I-94 marked "D/S" (Duration of Status), allowing them to remain in the US while they continue their approved academic or exchange program.

Routine program extensions are generally authorized by a university's Designated School Official (DSO) or Alternate Responsible Officer (ARO), rather than through a separate USCIS application.

However, DHS argues that replacing D/S with fixed admission periods would improve oversight, strengthen program integrity and enhance national security.

What would change under the proposed rule? 1. International students would receive an I-94 with a specific expiration date instead of an open-ended Duration of Status. The admission period would generally match the expected program length or four years, whichever is shorter.

The duration of a valid stay in the United States is known as the "admit until date." With no set expiration date, the current D/S "admit until date" policy permits students and scholars to stay in the country until their F-1/J-1 activities are completed.

2. Anyone needing additional time would have to file a formal Extension of Stay application with USCIS and pay the required filing fee.

3. The proposal shortens the grace period for F-1 students after completing their studies from 60 days to 30 days. During this period, students can prepare to leave the US, transfer schools or apply for another immigration benefit.

The J-1 grace period would remain unchanged at 30 days because it already follows that timeline.

4. The proposal aims to limit English language training to a combined maximum of 24 months.

Additionally, undergraduate F-1 students would not be allowed to transfer schools or change their “educational objective” during their first academic year.

Graduate F-1 students would be barred from changing their “educational objective” or transferring institutions at any stage of their studies.

5. The proposal would also prevent F-1 students from beginning another academic program at the same or a lower education level after completing a previous program in the United States.

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What happens if the rule takes effect? According to NAFSA, the final rule completed DHS review in May 2026. The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs concluded its review on June 17, 2026. The rule may now be published in the Federal Register at any time. If published, it would become effective 60 days later.

Universities across the US are preparing for the possibility of sweeping operational changes. Institutions could face higher compliance costs, increased immigration advising responsibilities and greater legal risks.

Schools may also need to redesign administrative procedures for monitoring student status and processing extensions, which will put students in a tight schedule.

Higher education groups have warned that the proposal could affect international student enrollment, research collaborations and faculty recruitment. They argue that requiring USCIS approval for routine extensions would increase costs and processing delays for students already maintaining lawful status.

For now, the proposed rule has not taken effect. International students and exchange visitors continue to follow the existing Duration of Status framework until DHS publishes a final rule in the Federal Register.