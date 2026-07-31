US visa woes: Panic rise among Indian students over ‘F-1 visa scarcity’ as fall semester approaches, ‘Going crazy’

As the fall semester draws near, increasing anxiety among Indian students waiting for US student visa appointments is seeing on social media, with many people expressing doubts about their ability to arrive on campus in time for classes. F-1 visa appointments: Anxiety grows among Indian students over US visa appointments (Unsplash)

A conversation on Reddit mentioned that many prospective students are highlighting a massive dearth of F-1 visa interview appointments at US diplomatic missions in India. While the assertions made in the post have not been independently confirmed by HT.com, the dialogue illustrates the growing apprehension among applicants who are gearing up to commence their studies at American universities this August.

F-1 visa interview shortage prompts Redditor to ask ‘how are students going to manage?’ The person who initiated the post asserted that visa interview slots had been “barely released” during the last two and a half months and mentioned that technical difficulties rendered the appointment website largely inaccessible throughout May.

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“I don’t understand, with most programs having an August start date, how are students going to manage?” the Redditor stated.

The poster highlighted that WhatsApp and Telegram groups were populated by students who continued to search for appointments and stated that even the international offices of notable US universities had recognized the obstacles encountered by Indian applicants.

Redditor calls out lack of media attention The user further stated that they are attending a prestigious university (such as Stanford, Harvard, etc.), and even the international office mentioned that Indian students are facing difficulties in securing appointments. The Redditor also asked if there remains any hope for students intending to enroll this fall.

The post also raised concerns about the lack of coverage on this issue in mainstream media, suggesting that it seemed as though only a few appointment slots were becoming available each day.

“I know immigration is a privilege, not a right,” the user remarked. “I’ve seen previous posts with some racist comments, and I’m trying to avoid that.”

Netizens give mixed response: ‘Try till the last moment’ The conversation rapidly garnered replies from other users, including several who reported having faced delays.

“What would you like the news to report? Reporting this will not change anything,” one user wrote.

“You yourself said immigration is a privilege. Not a right. But also, why are you framing an F1 Visa situation in the light of immigration? That is not the intent of an F1 visa," another stated.

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“I had to defer one year because of this (think Harvard, Stanford, Yale) and I’m going this year. Fingers crossed everything works out in a couple weeks and all the best to you. Try till the last moment but make a gap year plan to save yourself from going crazy," a third Redditor said.

Some users highlighted the wider capacity limitations present in the US visa system, contending that the expansion of consular staffing cannot be swiftly implemented to meet the increasing demand from Indian students.

“The Embassy and consulates have a fixed capacity to process visas and they are not going to recruit more Foreign Service officers and send them to consulates in India because more people want to come to the U.S.,” a user claimed.