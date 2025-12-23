US visa row: Can H-1B and H-4 applicants request expedited interviews? Redditor shares experience amid delays

Several H-1B and H-4 visas applicants are currently trapped in India due to the recent vetting procedures launched by the US. Hundreds of people who traveled this month to renew their American work permits find themselves stranded after US consular offices unexpectedly rescheduled their appointments. H-1B Visa row: US offers expedited interviews for urgent situations requiring immediate return to the US.(File photo/Representative image)

This disruption comes in the wake of the United States extending online presence reviews to encompass all H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of the standard visa screening process. Social media vetting is now being implemented worldwide for “all applicants of all nationalities” under these two visa categories.

In a ‘world-wide’ announcement for H-1B and H-4 candidates on X, the US Embassy in India on Monday urged applicants to submit their applications as early as possible and to expect extended processing times for these visa categories.

Meanwhile, those who have an urgent requirement to return to the US can still apply for ab expedited interview.

Redditor shares expedited visa process experience

A Redditor recently revealed an instance, revealing how the expedited process might be executed in everyday circumstances. However, HT.com has not verified the authenticity of the Redditor's claim.

The user revealed in a post on Reddit that her four-year-old son is dependent on her husband’s H-1B visa. “My son and I are currently in India, while my husband is in the US.”

Despite both her husband and son being eligible for emergency appointments, her son’s interview was initially postponed to July 2026. This would have necessitated his stay in India for over a year. However, they submitted an emergency request clarifying that social media vetting does not apply to a child, and the request was granted.

“He completed his biometrics today, and his visa interview is scheduled in Chennai on January 21st,” she said.

Who can apply for expedited visa interviews?

In a post on social media, immigration attorney Saimithra Reddy, who is the managing attorney at Mithra Law Firm, stated that applicants are permitted to change their interview date once if the new date is excessively far in the future.

If the postponement is unmanageable, applicants can utilize the Consular Electronic Application Center, which is the online portal of the US Department of State for both immigrant and non-immigrant visas.

The candidate might be required to pay the MRV fee again to change the date. One must consider scheduling the appointment at a different location rather than rescheduling at their current consulate, Reddy advised.

She further mentioned that applicants can request an expedited interview if they can demonstrate a legitimate emergency, which may include: an urgent business requirement, medical circumstances necessitating a return to the US by a specific date, an imminent job commencement date or the risk of job loss and dependents in the US who would be adversely affected by an extended absence.

“Expedited processing is completely discretionary, so the reason has to be a compelling emergency,” she noted.

US embassy's advise on visa expedited request

Applicants must verify that their social media disclosures are precise and align with their visa application. Employers who modify job start dates may alleviate pressure; however, it is crucial to avoid any misrepresentation.

If an applicant's request for an expedited appointment is granted, he/she will receive instructions through email, as per the embassy. Moreover, the applicant should refrain from canceling their current appointment unless they have received confirmation of their request's approval. “If you have not yet received an approval or denial, your request is still under consideration.”