US steps up scrutiny of H-1B visa, family-based immigration under Operation Twin Shield

The United States is taking a stricter stance on legal immigration after deporting a large number of unauthorized immigrants. According to IANS, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced increased scrutiny for family-based applications, student visas, H-1B visas, and other immigration programs. USCIS is adopting stricter measures on legal immigration, including increased scrutiny of H-1B visas and family applications due to fraud concerns(Representational Image)

These modifications are part of fraud investigations, newly established regulations, and an increased enforcement initiative outlined in a year-end report.

Major enforcement initiative: Operation Twin Shield

Under Operation Twin Shield, USCIS has identified the misuse of H-1B and student visas, along with fraudulent marriage-based applications. This crackdown involved thousands of workplace inspections, nearly 1,500 in-person interviews, the denial of benefits, and arrests executed by USCIS, IANS reported.

USCIS has shifted over 14,400 individuals to ICE since January 20 due to concerns regarding public safety, national security, and fraud. Among these referrals were 182 individuals confirmed or suspected to be national security threats. Collaboration with law enforcement has resulted in over 2,400 arrests at USCIS offices this year.

The agency has revised the process for employment authorization. With this, certain work permits are no longer automatically extended during the renewal term.

Moreover, the maximum duration of some work permits has been reduced from five years to 18 months. This change enables USCIS to conduct more frequent checks on applicants.

Also Read: Who will receive Social Security payment on December 24? Check eligibility and requirements

H-1B visas crackdown: Family-based immigration, marriages under examination

For H-1B visas, USCIS is proposing a new rule that gives preference to those with greater incomes and skill levels. The goal is to protect American workers' pay, opportunities, and working conditions. Simultaneously, the agency has put into effect a provision to streamline agricultural work visas, supporting the country's vital agriculture sector.

Furthermore, family-based immigration is being closely examined. In order to verify the legitimacy of applications and to stop fraudulent schemes intended to get immigration advantages, USCIS has stated that it is now thoroughly examining marriages and family ties.

Asylum process halted, review of green card applications ordered

USCIS has temporarily halted asylum processing for some groups in response to an attack on November 26 near the White House involving an Afghan national. It has also stopped some immigration petitions from Afghanistan and a number of other countries of concern, and ordered a review of green card applications from several high-risk countries Officers are now directed to take into account country-specific risks when evaluating applicants from 19 high-risk nations.

On December 5, USCIS initiated a new vetting center aimed at enhancing immigration checks through the use of advanced technology and improved collaboration with law enforcement and intelligence agencies.