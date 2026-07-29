American Airlines IT outage: FAA grounds all non-air-borne American flights as system goes down
An American Airlines IT outage disrupted its app and website, prompting the FAA to issue a ground stop for all non-airborne flights Tuesday.
American Airlines was hit by a massive IT outage on Tuesday afternoon prompting the FAA to issue a ground stop for all non-air-borne American flights.
It started with reports of users on social media and on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. Users complained that the American Airlines user-end system was not working, which included the carrier's app and website. As many as 15000 people reported issues with the American Airlines platform on Down Detector.
Shortly afterwards, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all American Airlines aircraft that are not currently airborne, impacting American travelers in the United States and across the world.
According to the advisory, the ground stop was in effect from 6:30pm EDT to 7:30pm. EDT on July 28, with all destination airports and facilities included. Flights already airborne were not affected, and the FAA said it expected an update by 7:30pm EDT.
American Airlines has also acknowledged the issue on their social media handle. In response to a flyer's query, the American Airlines' X account wrote: “We're currently experiencing a systemwide IT outage. Our IT team is working to get everything restored as quickly as possible.” As of now, the world's largest carrier has not revealed what caused the outage.
American Airlines carries more than 500,000 passengers every day on average, making it world's largest airline by passengers carried and daily flights.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More