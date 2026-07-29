Marjorie Taylor Greene weds journalist Brian Glenn in Las Vegas: What is ex-Republican Congresswoman's net worth?

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has wed her fiancé, Brian Glenn, in Las Vegas, as per TMZ, just months following her tumultuous separation from President Donald Trump and her exit from Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn exchanged vows in Las Vegas; application for marriage license filed July 24. (Marjorie Taylor Greene)

TMZ disclosed that Greene and Glenn exchanged vows on Tuesday and were subsequently spotted in wedding attire strolling hand-in-hand through the Bellagio Hotel, where they paused at a craps table.

The couple submitted their application for a marriage license on July 24, as per the Clark County records reviewed by the outlet.

Marjorie Taylor Greene shares wedding pictures Taking to X on June 29, Greene announced her wedding Last night, surrounded by our families, @brianglenntv and I said “I do”❤️."

Greene revealed her engagement to Glenn in December 2025, posting on X, “Happily Ever After.”

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Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn's meeting According to The Washington Post, the couple first met in 2022 while undergoing divorce proceedings from their respective spouses. Greene was married to Perry Greene from 1995 until 2022, and they share three children.

In 2022, just three days after Perry Greene initiated divorce proceedings, Brian Glenn also filed for divorce from his wife, Kerry, with whom he has one son. Their wedding follows Greene's unexpected departure from Trump's inner circle, where she was once a close ally.

Trump labeled her a "traitor" following disagreements on various matters. In November 2025, Greene declared her intention to resign from Congress, stating, "I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for.”

What is Marjorie Taylor Greene's net worth? Marjorie Taylor Greene has a net worth estimated at $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The bulk of her wealth is derived from a nearly 50% ownership in a construction firm named Taylor Commercial, which was established by her father and later acquired by Marjorie and her former spouse in 2002.

Her 2023 financial disclosure shows that this enterprise is valued between $5 million and $25 million and produced revenues ranging from $1 million to $5 million during that year, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Greene ventured into politics relatively late in her career, securing the congressional seat for Georgia's 14th district in 2020 after achieving success as a businesswoman. Before entering the political arena, she and her then-husband took over her father's construction business, Taylor Commercial, which she managed for several years.