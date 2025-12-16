Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn: A look at their net worth after engagement news

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and conservative broadcaster Brian Glenn confirmed their engagement this week. The announcement came after Glenn posted a photo on X, of Greene wearing an engagement ring. Public records provide a detailed view of Greene’s wealth through congressional disclosures. Glenn’s finances are far less transparent. (X/@brianglenntv)

The couple has been publicly linked since 2023, with Greene finalizing her divorce the previous year. While Greene prepares to leave Congress in January 2026 after a turbulent final term, the engagement has renewed interest in what each brings to the table financially.

Public records provide a detailed view of Greene’s wealth through congressional disclosures. Glenn’s finances, by comparison, are far less transparent.

Marjorie Taylor Greene net worth

Greene’s financial standing is outlined in her annual disclosure filings, analyzed by Quiver Quantitative, which estimates her net worth at about $24.8 million as of August 2025.

Key holdings disclosed include:

Up to $25 million in Taylor Commercial Inc. (51% ownership)

Up to $5 million in PMLTD Inc.

Up to $5 million held with Congressional Federal Credit Union

Up to $1 million in a non-primary residence

Up to $1 million in the US Treasury bills

Additional financial details noted by Quiver Quantitative:

Approximately $2.7 million in publicly traded assets it tracks

Up to $14.7 million in stock trades reported under the STOCK Act

Nearly $486,000 raised in the second quarter of 2025, mostly from individual donors

About $642,000 in cash on hand at the end of the filing period Note: Greene's earnings mentioned are as of August 2025, and is analyzed by Quiver Quantitative based on records available. HT.com has not independently verified this information.

Brian Glenn net worth

Meanwhile, Glenn's net worth is not publicly available. He serves as the chief White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, a conservative streaming outlet, according to Sky News. He previously worked as a program director at the Right Side Broadcasting Network and became a familiar figure to MAGA audiences through extensive coverage of Trump rallies.

His career has centered on conservative broadcast and streaming media. Glenn is frequently described as a favored interviewer of President Trump, as per Sky News. However, his net worth and assets are not publicly disclosed

Based on median US salary data for comparable roles, Glenn’s annual earnings are estimated, not confirmed, to fall roughly between $80,000 and $150,000. The estimates are made by ZipRecruiter/PayScale, based on pay ranges typical of correspondents and program directors at smaller media outlets. HT.com could not independently verify this information.