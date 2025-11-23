Marjorie Taylor Greene pension: Laura Loomer slams 'greedy woman'; how much will Congresswoman get after resignation?

Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her plans to resign from the US Congress amid a public fallout with President Donald Trump. Greene stated that January 5, 2026 would be her last working day. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez alleged that Marjorie Taylor Greene's retirement was planned for personal financial gain.(AP)

Now, Laura Loomer, a staunch Trump ally who's often butted heads with Greene, has slammed her over her pension. Loomer shared a Daily Mail report which said that Greene would be resigning two days after her ‘generous Congressional pension vests’.

“Such a greedy woman. Her love for $ over her country is what led to the traitor’s downfall. And so many people are eating it up,” Loomer wrote on X. She asked the Georgia lawmaker why not just resign today. “Because this is & always has been about enriching yourself. Admit it. I know how you operate sick woman,” Loomer said in a scathing attack.

Elsewhere, Loomer said, “MTG decided to resign on January 5th, 2026. Her federal pension kicks in on January 3, 2026. It’s all about the money for her. Always has been. She’s doing this for the money. Expect to see her portfolio explode between now and January 2026.” She quipped, ‘Marjorie TRADER Greene.’

Greene began serving on January 3, 2021, after being elected in 2020. The timing of her resignation has not just drawn Loomer's ire, but raised eyebrows across the aisle too. Democrat representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also argued that Greene's exit was timed for personal financial gain.

“She's carefully timing her departure just 1-2 days after her pension kicks in and after making millions of dollars insider trading stocks for weapons manufacturers and others while in office. She is saying a lot but her action have not backed up the rhetoric. For all her talk, she's still voting with them to gut healthcare and advance self-dealing corruption schemes,” AOC wrote on her Instagram story.

Congressional rules say members are eligible for federal pension at the age of 62 after completing at least five years of service. Greene is 51 now, so it would be 11 years before she gets this pension. Several people reportedly pointed to this, amid AOC and Loomer's allegations. They also noted that Greene would get about $1,250 a month, as per Mail.

How much will MTG get in pension?

Marjorie Taylor Greene's pension comes under Federal Employees' Retirement System (FERS), as per the US Congress. Under FERS there are three types of retirement, amongst which is Deferred Retirement. This is if one leaves federal service before being eligible for immediate retirement.

MTG will qualify for this, given her choice to resign. The FERS annuity is calculated using a formula that takes into account the years of service and the ‘high-3’ average salary. High-3 average salary is defined as the highest average basic pay an employee can earn during any 3 consecutive years of their federal service.

As per the US Congress, apart from the Speaker and Majority and Minority leaders, all representatives have an annual salary of $174,000 in 2025. This had remained unchanged in 2024 and 2023 as well. Thus, MTG's ‘High-3’ average would also be $174,000. The formula to calculate annuity is 1% × Years of Service × High-3 Average Salary, as per Federal Employees Benefit Association (FEBA).

Therefore, with MTG's five years of service, she'd likely get a pension of $8,700. FERS also includes Social Security, and the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), which Greene would be eligible for. The TSP is essentially like 401(k). Notably, MTG's net worth, as per reports, is $25 million as of October 2025.