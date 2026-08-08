Who is Rebecca Jollotta? Nurse practitioner linked to Lindsay Clancy trial set to testify

Her defense team has argued that Clancy was suffering from severe mental illness and postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings. Attorney Kevin Reddington has claimed that her declining mental health was not properly recognized or treated in the months leading up to the tragedy.

Clancy, 35, has pleaded not guilty to three murder charges in connection with the deaths of her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, at their family home on January 24, 2023.

Rebecca Jollotta, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who treated Lindsay Clancy before she killed her three children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, is expected to testify in Clancy’s high-profile murder trial as the court examines her mental health treatment before the January 2023 deaths.

According to ABC News, prosecutors were expected to call psychiatrist Dr Jennifer Tufts and potentially nurse practitioner Rebecca Jollotta as witnesses. Both healthcare providers have become part of the legal debate surrounding Clancy’s psychiatric care.

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Who is Rebecca Jollotta? Rebecca H Jollotta is a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who specializes in psychiatric care and addiction treatment.

According to her profile with South Shore Health, Jollotta is board-certified as a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

She completed her graduate education at the MGH Institute of Health Professions, where she earned a master’s degree through the Direct Entry RN to Nurse Practitioner Psychiatric Mental Health track from 2016 to 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Before that, Jollotta studied counseling psychology at William James College, earning a master’s degree between 2011 and 2013. She also attended the University of Connecticut, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Allied Health Sciences and minors in Biological Science and Psychology.

Why is Rebecca Jollotta involved in the Lindsay Clancy trial? Jollotta’s treatment of Clancy is being examined as part of a wider dispute over whether medical providers properly addressed Clancy’s mental health struggles before the killings.

Clancy and her former husband, Patrick Clancy, have filed civil lawsuits against medical providers, alleging that she was overmedicated and that her condition was not properly diagnosed after the birth of her youngest child.

“She recognized something was wrong with her. She sought medical treatment. She went to emergency rooms. She called crisis hotlines. She admitted herself to hospitals. And still, the medical system failed her completely,” Lindsay Clancy’s lawsuit states, according to ABC News.

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Jollotta, DrTufts and their affiliated health systems have denied liability. In a court filing, they argued that the deaths of the children “were not reasonably foreseeable.”

Prosecutors have disputed the defense’s argument that Clancy’s healthcare providers were responsible, saying her medical team should not be blamed for her actions. They have also argued that Clancy changed doctors and medications frequently and questioned her commitment to treatment.

Trial focuses on Clancy’s mental health history The expected testimony from Jollotta comes as both sides focus heavily on Clancy’s psychiatric condition before the killings.

During earlier testimony, friends described Clancy’s struggles with medication and mental health. Amy Bevins, a longtime friend, told jurors that Clancy said she was taking medication that caused her to have “dark thoughts” and that she was tapering off it.

Another friend, Bethany DeCollibus, testified that Clancy had trouble sleeping and told her she felt like a “zombie” before the killings.

Jollotta’s testimony could provide further details about Clancy’s treatment history.