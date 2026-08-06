Does Lindsay Clancy have siblings? All we know about her parents, sister and family

As the high-profile case unfolds, many people have also become curious about the former nurse’s family.

On Thursday, a state medical examiner testified about the autopsy of Clancy’s youngest child, while the defense continued arguing that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.

Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial is continuing in Plymouth, Massachusetts, with both prosecutors and the defense presenting evidence before the jury.

From her parents, who have regularly attended court, to her sister, here’s everything publicly known about Lindsay Clancy’s immediate family.

Who are Lindsay Clancy’s parents, Paula and Michael Musgrove? Lindsay Clancy was born Lindsay Musgrove and was raised in Wallingford, Connecticut. Her parents are Paula Musgrove and Michael “Mike” Musgrove, who have remained by her side throughout the legal proceedings.

According to court records and reporting from CT Insider, both parents have attended multiple hearings, including the ongoing murder trial. They were also identified as potential witnesses earlier in the case.

Beyond that, very little has been made public about their occupations or personal lives, as they have largely stayed out of the spotlight.

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Who is Lindsay Clancy’s sister, Allison Ozga? Lindsay Clancy has one known sibling, Allison Ozga.

According to the National Provider Identifier (NPI) Registry, Allison Ozga is a licensed clinical social worker who practices in Hartford, Connecticut. She has largely kept a low public profile despite the national attention surrounding the case.

Allison Ozga’s name appears in court records and witness lists related to the case. She has also been identified as Lindsay Clancy’s sister in court proceedings.

Who is Patrick Clancy? Lindsay Clancy’s former husband is Patrick Clancy, the father of their three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan.

Patrick was the prosecution’s first witness when the trial began. During his testimony, he reflected on Lindsay before the tragedy, saying, “She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids.”

Also Read: When did Patrick Clancy remarry? Inside Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband's new life as murder trial unfolds

Following the deaths of the children in January 2023, Patrick later divorced Lindsay. He has since remarried and now lives in New York.

Earlier in 2026, both Patrick and Lindsay separately filed medical malpractice lawsuits against mental health providers, claiming her psychiatric condition was not properly diagnosed or treated before the killings.

Lindsay Clancy’s family in court Although Lindsay Clancy is the one standing trial, her family has remained closely involved throughout the case. Her parents and sister have regularly attended court, while Patrick Clancy has testified as one of the prosecution’s key witnesses.

The defense does not dispute that Lindsay Clancy killed her three children. Instead, her lawyers argue that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible for her actions.

Prosecutors, however, maintain that she should be held legally responsible. The trial is ongoing, and the jury has not reached a verdict.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).