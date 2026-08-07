Is Huntington Hospital in Pasadena closed? Bomb threat prompts heavy police; emergency patients diverted
Huntington Hospital in Pasadena has been closed after a bomb threat on Friday morning, according to police.
Huntington Hospital in Pasadena has been shut down following a bomb threat received on Friday morning, as reported by the police.
According to CBS LA, the bomb threat originated from a group familiar to both law enforcement and the media.
Huntington hospital bomb threat: Emergency patients diverted
Law enforcement officials have arrived at the hospital and are conducting a thorough search of the premises. Patients requiring emergency care are being redirected to nearby hospitals, as reported by the outlet.
A representative from the hospital verified to Pasadena Now that Huntington Hospital is addressing a potential threat."
Dorey Huston, the Director of Public Relations & Media at Huntington, stated, “Pasadena Police Department immediately responded to our campus and are investigating.”
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Are workers allowed to enter Huntington Hospital?
The spokesperson stated that the hospital remains accessible to staff and patients, but is not open to external visitors.
“Our hospital is open to staff and patients, with screening protocols in place. We are working closely with our local authorities to ensure safety of our staff, patients, and employees,” they said, as per NY Post.
Aerial views of the hospital revealed the presence of several police units at the location. According to Pasadena Now, law enforcement is deploying K-9 units to investigate for any suspicious packages or devices. It has been reported that the hospital is postponing numerous elective procedures and regular doctor appointments.
A spokesperson for the police advised drivers to steer clear of the vicinity.
Huntington Hospital, affiliated with Cedars-Sinai, is a not-for-profit facility that accommodates 625 beds. It is recognized as the sole level II trauma center in the San Gabriel Valley, as stated by LA County.
Recently, the hospital was honored as the top-ranked hospital in the San Gabriel Valley and placed among the top 10 hospitals in California.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More