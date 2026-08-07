Is Huntington Hospital in Pasadena closed? Bomb threat prompts heavy police; emergency patients diverted

Dorey Huston, the Director of Public Relations & Media at Huntington, stated, “Pasadena Police Department immediately responded to our campus and are investigating.”

A representative from the hospital verified to Pasadena Now that Huntington Hospital is addressing a potential threat ."

Law enforcement officials have arrived at the hospital and are conducting a thorough search of the premises. Patients requiring emergency care are being redirected to nearby hospitals, as reported by the outlet.

According to CBS LA, the bomb threat originated from a group familiar to both law enforcement and the media.

Huntington Hospital in Pasadena has been shut down following a bomb threat received on Friday morning, as reported by the police.

Are workers allowed to enter Huntington Hospital? The spokesperson stated that the hospital remains accessible to staff and patients, but is not open to external visitors.

“Our hospital is open to staff and patients, with screening protocols in place. We are working closely with our local authorities to ensure safety of our staff, patients, and employees,” they said, as per NY Post.

Aerial views of the hospital revealed the presence of several police units at the location. According to Pasadena Now, law enforcement is deploying K-9 units to investigate for any suspicious packages or devices. It has been reported that the hospital is postponing numerous elective procedures and regular doctor appointments.

A spokesperson for the police advised drivers to steer clear of the vicinity.

Huntington Hospital, affiliated with Cedars-Sinai, is a not-for-profit facility that accommodates 625 beds. It is recognized as the sole level II trauma center in the San Gabriel Valley, as stated by LA County.

Recently, the hospital was honored as the top-ranked hospital in the San Gabriel Valley and placed among the top 10 hospitals in California.