Who is Jeanine John Taele? Man arrested at Trump's California golf club amid apparent assassination threat

Jeanine John Taele, 38, was arrested at Donald Trump's Trump National Golf Club in Southern California on Sunday. He was armed and was allegedly plotting an attack on Trump. US President Donald Trump speaks during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday. (Bloomberg) (File Photo)

CNN reported citing investigators that the Jeanine John Taele was found engaging in “suspicious activity” outside the golf club located in Rancho Palos Verdes, out of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the arrest in a statement later on Tuesday. The statement did not immediately make it clear whether the man in question was planning an attack on Donald Trump.

However, CNN initially reported citing federal law enforcement sources that there is no indication that the man was plotting an attack on the President. Later, in a follow-up, the publication added that the Secret Service in investigating whether a threat existed to Trump.

Trump is set to visit Los Angeles for a Republican National Committee event on Tuesday evening. The arrest reportedly took place out of caution as the president is expected to visit the golf course during his LA trip.

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Who Is Jeanine John Taele? What We Know So Far According to LAPD deputies who identified Jeanine John Taele to the media, the 38-year-old is from Downey, Los Angeles County. Media reports states that Jeanine John Taele is wanted by the El Segundo Police Department in a robbery case. He was taken into custody on Sunday.

He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after what the LAPD described as "suspicious activity." Per reports, Jeanine John Taele was taking photos and videos at the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club. The LAPD alleged that the 38-year-old was monitoring “security-planning activities” ahead of Trump's Tuesday visit. He faces firearms charges for carrying a concealed weapon.

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Was Jeanine John Taele Planning An Attack On Trump? According to LAPD detectives cited by CNN in its reports, the paraphernalia found in the possession of Taele has raised concerns that he may have been planning an attack on Trump. However, it has not been conclusively confirmed yet if an assassination was indeed being planned on Trump.

Among the things found in his possession were an illegally modified AR-style rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, radio signal devices and multiple notebooks. The notebooks allegedly contained "concerning messages," the deputies said.

The report added that the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Secret Service have also joined the investigation. On Monday, the two agencies carried out raids at Jeanine John Taele's residence.

This story is being updated.