Man on Kanwar Yatra killed in crash near Noida Sec 63; 2 booked for rash driving

Two firefighters were killed and three others injured after a wall collapsed on them during a firefighting operation at an electronic chip manufacturing factory in Greater Noida early on Tuesday, fire and police officials said. Investigators said that the victim was a resident of Chhalera in Noida’s Sector 44 who was on his way to Haridwar for the annual Kanwar Yatra. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident prompted authorities to order a structural audit of the building to determine whether any lapses contributed to the tragedy, officials said.

The fire broke out at around 3am at a two-storey manufacturing unit of ILJIN Electronics, which manufactures electronic chips and printed circuit boards (PCBs), in Udyog Kendra-2, Ecotech-3, officials said.

According to police, a security guard alerted personnel at around 3.08am after noticing the blaze. “By 3.20am, we had reached the spot and informed the fire department, which arrived within minutes,” a police officer said.

Initially, two fire tenders were deployed. As the flames spread, six more tenders and around 50 firefighters were rushed to the scene in an attempt to control the blaze.

A fire official, requesting anonymity, said that the firefighters managed to largely contain the blaze after nearly two hours. “At around 4.15am, while cooling operations were underway, a first-floor wall along with an iron beam suddenly collapsed outward onto a team of firefighters positioned beside a fire tender. They were trapped under the debris,” the official said.

The fire tender had been stationed in a narrow passage between the factory building and its boundary wall inside the premises, said the official.

Another firefighter at the scene said he heard a “blast-like” sound moments before the collapse. Officials, however, said the exact cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Rescue teams pulled out five trapped firefighters – drivers Teerath Pal Singh and Rajpal Singh, and firemen Rohit Yadav, Manish Kumar and Amit Kumar – and rushed them to a nearby private hospital.

“Rohit Yadav, 32, and Teerath Pal, 48, were declared brought dead. The remaining three personnel are undergoing treatment and are out of danger,” said Rajeev Narayan Mishra, additional commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police said both deceased firefighters sustained grievous injuries to their lower bodies.

Yadav, posted at the Phase-2 fire station, joined the fire department in 2016. He is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. Teerath Pal, posted at the Ecotech-3 fire station, had joined the department in 1997 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Both were natives of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh and had served in Gautam Budh Nagar for over a decade, according to fire officials.

Following post-mortem examinations, the two firefighters were accorded a ceremonial guard of honour before their bodies were handed over to their families for the last rites.

Family members declined to speak, saying they needed time to grieve.

Officials said the fire originated on the first floor of the factory, but its cause is yet to be determined.

“Whether the blaze was triggered by a short circuit, a battery-related issue or any other reason is being investigated. A team has been constituted to ascertain the exact cause,” Mishra said.

He added that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been asked to conduct a structural audit of the building to determine whether any structural deficiencies contributed to the collapse.

“The factory had a firefighting system installed. We will examine whether it was functional at the time of the incident. No FIR has been registered yet. Further action will depend on the findings of the structural audit and the investigation into the cause of the fire,” Mishra said.

ILJIN Electronics did not respond to requests for comment till late Tuesday evening.