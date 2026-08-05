Operation Trishul: India brought back 274 fugitives from 36 countries since 2019, says govt

India has brought back 274 fugitives from 36 countries since 2019, including suspects wanted in terrorism, organised crime, narco-terrorism and other serious offences, the government said on Tuesday, revealing that many of them were tracked abroad through satellite imagery, surveillance and digital footprints with the help of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), state police forces and other agencies. Of the 274 fugitives brought back in the last seven years, 17 were wanted in terrorism and narco-terrorism cases (Representative image/NIA)

“Operation Trishul was launched to track the geo-location of fugitives. With INTERPOL’s cooperation, the location of the criminals in hiding was established based on satellite, surveillance, and digital footprint. Although fugitives had changed their names or identities abroad, technology and profile-mapping still tracked them down,” the government said in a statement.

Of the 274 fugitives brought back in the last seven years, 17 were wanted in terrorism and narco-terrorism cases, 42 in organised crime, gangsterism and extortion cases, and 53 booked in sexual offences cases, including under Pocso Act, according to government records. The highest 70 fugitives were brought back in 2025 while at least 45 have been brought back till July this year.

Also Read | Punjab remains vulnerable to narco-terror nexus: Centre

Union home minister Amit Shah in a post on X said: “Regardless of which country they absconded to, India’s new approach to national security has ensured the return of 274 criminals since 2019, compared with a mere four per year during the UPA regime.”