Take down defamatory, deepfake posts on Nitin Gadkari over E20 row: Bombay HC

The Bombay high court on Wednesday reportedly ordered takedown of all online posts targeting union minister Nitin Gadkari over the government's ethanol-blended petrol policy. Dictating the order, the high court described the posts as “vile, obscene, abusive and deregatory" and directed Meta, Google LLC and X Corp to immediately remove them. Union minister Nitin Gadkari during the Monsoon session of Parliament (PTI)

"These posts, on the face of it, are abusive, vile and obscene," the court said.

The bench also questioned online platforms like Meta, X Corp and Google LLC if they had any mechanism to take down such posts without the person having to approach court.

The platforms ought to take down such posts voluntarily, the high court said.

"With all this technology at your disposal, don't you have some mechanism where there should be triggers? If someone upholds something vulgar or abusive, it should immediately be picked up and deleted. This is absolutely vile. Someone is just spewing venom," Justice Doctor said.

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The court further said that if similar content, including deepfakes or AI-generated material, is uploaded in the future, the minister may directly approach the platforms, which shall then act upon the same.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks, by when the respondents shall file their affidavits in reply to the minister's plea.

Bombay HC allows Gadkari to sue online platforms This comes days after Bombay HC permitted Gadkari to file a civil suit against Meta, X Corp (formerly Twitter), Google LLC, and other platforms over alleged defamatory posts and artificial intelligence (AI) generated deepfake content on social media targeting him and his family.

A single-judge bench of justice Abhay Ahuja enabled him to file for interim relief and a temporary injunction against allegedly defamatory and deepfake content falsely associating him with the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme and the E20 initiative.

According to the plea filed through advocate Sandeep S Ladda, the defamatory content about Gadkari has been published, circulated and made available on the digital platforms owned, operated and/or administered by Meta, X Corp, and Google, and are freely accessible to the public.

“The defendants have intentionally made such content available to the public at large. These individuals are directly responsible for circulating, malicious, false, derogatory, and abusive content concerning the petitioner, including posts, tweets, reels, videos, photographs or any other digital or electronic material using AI-generated deepfake, morphed, manipulated or otherwise fabricated audio-visual content simulating the Petitioner's name, image, and likeness, without his knowledge, consent or authorisation”, the union minister’s petition stated.

The petition also stated that unknown persons have uploaded and circulated content falsely portraying him as being personally responsible for the programme, and alleging that he and his family have financially benefited from the E20 programme, according to PTI.

This has caused irreparable harm to Gadkari's reputation and personality rights, it alleged.

E20 row The union minister continues to receive flak over the rollout of E20 fuel, with Opposition parties and some consumer groups alleging that it can damage engines and raising concerns about its suitability for older vehicles not designed to run on a 20% ethanol blend.

However, Gadkari has repeatedly asserted that E20 fuel does not damage engines, saying the programme was formulated after extensive consultations and testing involving automobile manufacturers, component makers and testing agencies.