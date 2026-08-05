Spider-Man Brand New Day hits $1 billion, second-fastest film to do so; beats The Odyssey, Michael's runs in just 6 days
Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed over $1 billion worldwide in just six days of release.
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is swinging its way to blockbuster status at the box office. Brand New Day, the fourth solo outing for the actor as the friendly neighbourhood superhero, has hit the $1-billion mark at the global box office in just six days. This includes early release and previews in many parts of the world. This makes Spider-Man: Brand New Day the second-fastest film to the mark after Avengers: Endgame. It is now poised to easily surpass $2 billion before its run ends.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office update
Spider-Man: Brand New Day took the biggest start at the North American box office in history, minting $360 million in its first three days in the US and Canada. Overseas, the film made $572 million during this period, including earnings from markets like India, where it was released a day early and had paid previews as early as Wednesday. On Monday, the film added $47 million in North America, taking its domestic gross to $407 million. It also had a big day overseas, taking its overseas haul to $645 million. After Monday, the film’s worldwide gross stands at $1.053 billion, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2026. It is now only $15 million behind Toy Story 5, a mark it is easily projected to cross as the final numbers for Tuesday arrive later today.
Brand New Day overtakes The Odyssey, beats Michael
Brand New Day’s phenomenal start at the box office eclipsed the brilliant run of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The epic adventure, released two weeks before the Spider-Man film, had opened to $260 million worldwide and had grossed over $800 million by the time Brand New Day released. But even then, Brand New Day hit the $1-billion mark before the Nolan film. As of Monday, The Odyssey has earned $923 million worldwide. Similarly, Brand New Day beat the final lifetime collections of other recent hits, including Michael ($1.016 billion), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($1.011 billion), The Devil Wears Prada 2 ($691 million), and Project Hail Mary ($684 million).
All about the film
Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and also brings back Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More