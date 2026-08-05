Jyotika once earned 3 times more than ‘green flag’ Suriya for Kaakha Kaakha; her remuneration is now ‘30 times’ less
It has been almost 20 years since Tamil actors Suriya and Jyotika tied the knot. They opened up about their relationship recently.
About Suriya and Jyotika
Suriya and Jyotika met on the sets of their 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar. They fell in love while shooting for Kaakha Kaakha and began dating. They married in Chennai on September 11, 2006, and will soon celebrate their 20th anniversary together. Their daughter Diya was born in 2007, and their son, Dev, was born in 2010.
In 2003, Suriya and Jyotika became a much-loved on-screen pair when they starred together in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Kaakha Kaakha. Little did anyone know that there was love blooming between them off-screen, too. At the time, Jyotika earned three times as much as Suriya, and the actor was besotted with her.
Jyotika calls Suriya a ‘green flag’
In an interview with THR India, the host pointed out that male actors often feel egotistical when their female co-stars earn more than they do. But Suriya had previously revealed that Jyotika's salary for Kaakha Kaakha was three times his, and that he was in love with her. Jyotika chimed in to joke that it was now ‘three times…thirty times’ less than her husband’s.
When asked if he was always such ‘green flag material’, Jyotika answered on Suriya's behalf that he was. She also added, “He’s remarkable as a man, as a husband. As an actor, of course, everyone knows about him. But there’s something…there’s equality in his head. And I feel you have to be born with that. It has to be an inner feeling. Otherwise, it doesn’t reflect.”
Jyotika revealed their equation at home, stating, “You have to feel that the woman with you is on par with you. If she doesn’t want to cook…the things we’ve heard. Seriously, like, we are equals at home. And it only comes out of a genuine, deep feeling inside a man. If it’s there, it happens. So I feel Suriya has that in him.”
Recently, while promoting his upcoming film Vishwanath & Sons, Suriya spoke about everlasting love. “I think love should be everlasting. It shouldn’t end once you tie the knot. You should keep loving every day, even if you've been together for 20 years. You should keep loving and continue to respect your partner,” he said.
He also added, “We all change, both men and women. The maturity at 20 will not be the same when you hit 25 or 50. Things will change, minds will change, and priorities will change, but that love and affection must never change. That’s the only advice I can give regarding love.”
Jyotika recently starred in the Prime Video court drama System, while Suriya starred in Karuppu.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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