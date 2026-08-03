Suriya reveals secret to everlasting love with Jyotika before 20th wedding anniversary: ‘Stand by them, respect them’
At a promotional event for Vishwanath & Sons in Chennai, Suriya had advise for his fans when it comes to love and marriage. Here's what he said.
Actors Suriya and Jyotika remain among the most beloved couples in Kollywood, having been married for close to 20 years now. At a promotional event for his upcoming film, Vishwanath & Sons, in Chennai, Suriya revealed the secret to everlasting love. Addressing his fans, the actor stated how love for a partner must also be aided by respect.
Suriya’s secret to long marriage with Jyotika
Suriya spoke about love at the film’s event and said that it’s not something that must end once you’re married. “I think love should be everlasting. It shouldn’t end once you tie the knot. You should keep loving every day, even if you've been together for 20 years. You should keep loving and continue to respect your partner,” he said.
The actor acknowledged that people and priorities change. However, the fans were urged to maintain their love for their partner. “We all change, both men and women. The maturity at 20 will not be the same when you hit 25 or 50. Things will change, minds will change, and priorities will change, but that love and affection must never change. That’s the only advice I can give regarding love,” added Suriya.
“When we get married, be it in looking after the house or the children, it’s the women who compromise on everything,” further explained Suriya, adding, “Women are the only ones to do that. For their success, you must salute them not 10 but 100 times. Stand by them, love them, give them the respect they deserve.”
About Suriya and Jyotika
Suriya and Jyotika met while working together in the 1999 Tamil film Poovellam Kettuppar, and they began dating. They married on September 11, 2006, in Chennai after receiving approval from their families and career stability. Their daughter, Diya, was born in 2007, and their son, Dev, was born in 2010. While Suriya was consistent in his work, Jyotika worked on and off in films through the years.
Jyotika recently returned to Hindi cinema with the 2024 films Shaitaan and Srikanth, after a long career in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She last starred in the Prime Video court drama System this year. Suriya tasted success with Karuppu this year, in which he played the titular deity. His next film, Vishwanath & Sons by Venky Atluri, will be released on August 14. The yet-to-be-titled Suriya 47 and Suriya 48 are directed by Jithu Madhavan and T.J. Gnanavel, respectively.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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