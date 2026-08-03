Aarti's mother Sujatha Vijayakumar reveals why daughter asked ₹40 lakh per month in divorce case; Ravi Mohan hits back

Ever since actor Ravi Mohan announced his divorce from Aarti Ravi in 2024 after 15 years of marriage, their contentious divorce proceedings have made the news. The latest being that Aarti filed a plea seeking ₹40 lakh per month in maintenance, which the court turned down. After her mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, held a press meet to clarify the financials, Ravi hit back with a cryptic note. Aarti Ravi and Ravi Mohan were married for 15 years and have 2 sons.

What did Sujatha Vijaykumar say? Addressing the media in Chennai, Sujatha clarified that Aarti had filed a plea for ₹40 lakh monthly maintenance not just for herself. She accused Ravi of leaving the family in debt, which affected their kids’ schooling. “Aarti didn’t ask for the 40 lakh as monthly maintenance for herself. We have a lot of debt that was caused by him, because of which the bank even issued a japti notice. The children now don’t have money for school fees, food, or tuition,” she claimed.

She broke down the financials, particularly regarding Aarti and Ravi’s sons, Aarav and Ayaan, and their schools. “The children have been studying in American schools. He enrolled them there. Their school fee is ₹86 lakh annually, which the court has ordered him to pay. Similarly, he has been told to give ₹3 lakh to Aarti and ₹1 lakh per month to each kid. He also has to pay for the kids' extracurricular activities.”

Sujatha also denied that her daughter hadn’t allowed Ravi to meet their children. The producer claimed that Aarti approached the court herself to allow him to see his kids.