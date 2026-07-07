Ravi Mohan talks about his ‘new life’ after separation from Aarti Ravi, Keneesha Francis; apologises to those he hurt

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has experienced upheaval in his personal life over the last few years, since he separated from his wife, Aarti Ravi, and later from his girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis. At an awards show, the actor announced that he’s revoking his decision to quit cinema until his divorce is finalised. He also apologised to those he had hurt due to his mistakes. Ravi Mohan says his breakdown kicked off conversations about mental health.

Ravi Mohan speaks about his future in films In May this year, Ravi held a press conference at his home where he broke down while announcing his decision to take a break from films till he sorts out his personal life.

However, at the recently held JFW Achievers Awards, the actor spoke about his future in cinema on stage and said, “I am turning 46 this year. 23 divided by 2, half of my life has been spent in cinema. It’s a pity that a small mistake of mine has hurt you all so much. Personal life and professional life are both 50-50 for me, but the emotions in personal life became a bit more.”

He then clarified about his announced break and revealed why he is coming back to cinema. “I was a bit emotional, but everyone in the industry came up to me and said, we’ll accept anything you say. But you must never say you’re not part of cinema again. I apologise to all of them,” he said, adding, “I also won’t betray my fans anymore. I’ll definitely come back. Your happiness, your kindness, your generosity, I plan to return as Ponniyin Selvan or Karathey Babu. To all those who gave me this confidence, I bow my head in gratitude.”

Ravi also stated that his breakdown in May had kicked off a conversation about mental health. “I think something good came out of this. Many have started talking about mental health. Many who could relate contacted me, which makes me happy. If I am standing in front of you today, smiling happily, it is only because of my fans. With your blessings, my new life continues,” said the actor.