Ravi Mohan talks about his ‘new life’ after separation from Aarti Ravi, Keneesha Francis; apologises to those he hurt
At an award show, actor Ravi Mohan revealed why he revoked his decision to quit films till his divorce from Aarti Ravi. Here's what he said.
Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has experienced upheaval in his personal life over the last few years, since he separated from his wife, Aarti Ravi, and later from his girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis. At an awards show, the actor announced that he’s revoking his decision to quit cinema until his divorce is finalised. He also apologised to those he had hurt due to his mistakes.
Ravi Mohan speaks about his future in films
In May this year, Ravi held a press conference at his home where he broke down while announcing his decision to take a break from films till he sorts out his personal life.
However, at the recently held JFW Achievers Awards, the actor spoke about his future in cinema on stage and said, “I am turning 46 this year. 23 divided by 2, half of my life has been spent in cinema. It’s a pity that a small mistake of mine has hurt you all so much. Personal life and professional life are both 50-50 for me, but the emotions in personal life became a bit more.”
He then clarified about his announced break and revealed why he is coming back to cinema. “I was a bit emotional, but everyone in the industry came up to me and said, we’ll accept anything you say. But you must never say you’re not part of cinema again. I apologise to all of them,” he said, adding, “I also won’t betray my fans anymore. I’ll definitely come back. Your happiness, your kindness, your generosity, I plan to return as Ponniyin Selvan or Karathey Babu. To all those who gave me this confidence, I bow my head in gratitude.”
Ravi also stated that his breakdown in May had kicked off a conversation about mental health. “I think something good came out of this. Many have started talking about mental health. Many who could relate contacted me, which makes me happy. If I am standing in front of you today, smiling happily, it is only because of my fans. With your blessings, my new life continues,” said the actor.
When Ravi Mohan announced break from films
Ravi married Aarti, the daughter of producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, in 2009. He announced his separation in 2024 after 15 years of marriage. While singer-healer Keneeshaa’s name was linked to him at the time, the two initially maintained they were friends. In 2025, they attended a wedding together in matching gold outfits, making their relationship official.
In May this year, Keneeshaa was called out for allegedly making an objectionable comment against Aarti. She later quit social media and hinted at a breakup with Ravi. Post that, the actor held a press meet and said, “I entered into marriage against my parents' will. I am paying the price now for doing that,” announcing a break.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.