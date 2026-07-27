Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Gurindervir Singh set for men's 100m opener as India eye history
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: India eye a big medal haul on Day 5 of CWG 2026, with weightlifters, high jumpers and gymnasts in medal events, while Shreeshankar, Gurindervir and Shirse begin their athletics campaign.
- 4 Mins agoMoments away
- 23 Mins agoFour Indian boxers face Round of 16 tests today
- 26 Mins agoWeightlifters carry India's biggest medal hopes today
- 40 Mins agoYashas Palaksha, Santhosh Tamilarasan begin 400m hurdles campaign
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoPooja Singh gets India's Day 5 campaign underway
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: India head into Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with their biggest medal opportunities of the competition so far. Weightlifting will once again be central to the charge, with Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi and Vallury Ajaya Babu all competing in medal events. Athletics also get underway, with Murali Sreeshankar, Gurindervir Singh and Tejas Shirse beginning their campaigns, while Sarvesh Kushare, Aadarsh Ram and Tejaswain Shankar will fight for medals in the men's high jump final. Protistha Samanta features in the women's vault final, while India also have medal events in swimming and Para athletics. Boxing, lawn bowls, and wheelchair basketball add to a packed Day 5 programme...Read More
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Moments away
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: The heats for the Men's 100m is about to start. We will be seeing Gurindervir Singh in action.
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Four Indian boxers face Round of 16 tests today
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: India have four boxing bouts lined up, with Sachin Siwach, Ankush, Sakshi Choudhary and Sumit Kundu all competing in the Round of 16. Siwach begins the boxing action against England's William Hewitt at 4:45 PM IST, with the remaining three bouts spread across the evening and night.
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Weightlifters carry India's biggest medal hopes today
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: India will once again look to weightlifting for their strongest medal push, with Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi and V Ajaya Babu all featuring in finals. After Mirabai Chanu's gold on Sunday, the trio have chance to significantly boos India's tally on potentially huge Day 5.
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Tamilarasan begin 400m hurdles campaign
ICWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: India's athletics programme continues with Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Tamilarasan in the men's 400m hurdles opening round. Both will be aiming to negotiate the heat safely and keep India's hopes alive in an event where qualification margins can be tight.
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Pooja Singh gets India's Day 5 campaign underway
CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: India's Day 5 action begins with Pooja Singh in the women's high jump qualification at 2:30 PM IST. The youngster enters the competition after an impressive season highlighted by a 1.93m clearance. Her immediate task will be to safely negotiate qualification and book a place in Tuesday's medal final.