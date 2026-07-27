Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Gurindervir Singh set for men's 100m opener as India eye history

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India's Gurindervir Singh will be in action.

CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: India head into Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with their biggest medal opportunities of the competition so far. Weightlifting will once again be central to the charge, with Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi and Vallury Ajaya Babu all competing in medal events. Athletics also get underway, with Murali Sreeshankar, Gurindervir Singh and Tejas Shirse beginning their campaigns, while Sarvesh Kushare, Aadarsh Ram and Tejaswain Shankar will fight for medals in the men's high jump final. Protistha Samanta features in the women's vault final, while India also have medal events in swimming and Para athletics. Boxing, lawn bowls, and wheelchair basketball add to a packed Day 5 programme

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