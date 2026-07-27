Lock Upp 2: Are Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi really ‘lovebirds’? Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar reveal

When asked if there’s something between Shivangi and Harshad, with the audience perceiving there to be something, Dheeraj replied, “To vo jo dikh raha hai, wahi hoga. (So what you’ve seen must be true).”

“Why would I fight with anyone? I evicted Yogesh because I had the power. Akanksha Chaudhary should’ve fought with me. Right? If I were the one to vote Harshad out, Shivangi should’ve fought with me. If their girlfriends don’t fight with me, I can’t force them to, right? Someone should fight with me for me to fight back,” he said.

Dheeraj was asked at the press conference why he wasn’t as visible as other contestants on the show, and if it was because he didn’t fight. Referring to Akanksha Choudhary as Yogesh Rawat’s girlfriend and Shivangi and Harshad’s, the actor stated that neither of them fought with them after the eliminations.

Season 2 of Lock Upp has reached its semi-finale week, and it saw some twists and turns. With some eliminated contestants returning to the show hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar were eliminated. They spoke to the press about their time in the Netflix reality show and revealed whether Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi are really ‘lovebirds’.

Sufi Motiwala calls them ‘dramatic best friends’, asks people to leave them alone Sufi was also outright asked if Harshad and Shivangi are in love, and he hit back with, “No, they are not in love with each other. They are just over dramatic best friends. I think so. Because they have never spoken about love with each other. I have spent a lot of time with them. Netflix will also do some editing; it’s such a huge show. They’ll add background music.”

He also had a theory for why people thought otherwise, saying, “It also happened because Shilpa ma’am kept calling them ‘lovebirds’, wouldn’t they wonder if it’s true? There was no such narrative till then.” When asked why Shivangi handed Harshad her clips, and he handed her a handkerchief, then Sufi tried to brush it off with, “But we would all do this. I also have memory tokens from everyone. It’s just cute, so all of this happens. Let them be, let them be cute, nice people.”

Harshad and Shivangi have been the topic of conversation ever since the former reacted strongly to the latter getting into a fight with Shreya Kalra. Shilpa Shinde later dubbed the duo ‘lovebirds’ even though they maintained that they’re just friends. When Harshad was recently eliminated from the show for a brief while, they exchanged tokens to remember each other. Through the weeks, other contestants have claimed that Harshad loves Shivangi and she is ‘using’ him to gain an advantage.