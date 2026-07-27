Lock Upp 2: Are Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi really ‘lovebirds’? Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar reveal
After getting eliminated from the show, Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar spoke to the press. Here's what they said about Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi.
Season 2 of Lock Upp has reached its semi-finale week, and it saw some twists and turns. With some eliminated contestants returning to the show hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar were eliminated. They spoke to the press about their time in the Netflix reality show and revealed whether Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi are really ‘lovebirds’.
Dheeraj Dhoopar hints there’s something between Harshad-Shivangi
Dheeraj was asked at the press conference why he wasn’t as visible as other contestants on the show, and if it was because he didn’t fight. Referring to Akanksha Choudhary as Yogesh Rawat’s girlfriend and Shivangi and Harshad’s, the actor stated that neither of them fought with them after the eliminations.
“Why would I fight with anyone? I evicted Yogesh because I had the power. Akanksha Chaudhary should’ve fought with me. Right? If I were the one to vote Harshad out, Shivangi should’ve fought with me. If their girlfriends don’t fight with me, I can’t force them to, right? Someone should fight with me for me to fight back,” he said.
When asked if there’s something between Shivangi and Harshad, with the audience perceiving there to be something, Dheeraj replied, “To vo jo dikh raha hai, wahi hoga. (So what you’ve seen must be true).”
Sufi Motiwala calls them ‘dramatic best friends’, asks people to leave them alone
Sufi was also outright asked if Harshad and Shivangi are in love, and he hit back with, “No, they are not in love with each other. They are just over dramatic best friends. I think so. Because they have never spoken about love with each other. I have spent a lot of time with them. Netflix will also do some editing; it’s such a huge show. They’ll add background music.”
He also had a theory for why people thought otherwise, saying, “It also happened because Shilpa ma’am kept calling them ‘lovebirds’, wouldn’t they wonder if it’s true? There was no such narrative till then.” When asked why Shivangi handed Harshad her clips, and he handed her a handkerchief, then Sufi tried to brush it off with, “But we would all do this. I also have memory tokens from everyone. It’s just cute, so all of this happens. Let them be, let them be cute, nice people.”
Harshad and Shivangi have been the topic of conversation ever since the former reacted strongly to the latter getting into a fight with Shreya Kalra. Shilpa Shinde later dubbed the duo ‘lovebirds’ even though they maintained that they’re just friends. When Harshad was recently eliminated from the show for a brief while, they exchanged tokens to remember each other. Through the weeks, other contestants have claimed that Harshad loves Shivangi and she is ‘using’ him to gain an advantage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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