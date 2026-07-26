Shilpa Shinde is a ‘smart player’ in Lock Upp, admits her Bigg Boss 11 rival Hina Khan: ‘Whether negative or positive…’
Hina Khan chose to save Varun Yadav over Shilpa Shinde, despite praising her. Fans reacted positively to their exchanges.
Actors Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde clashed during their stint on Bigg Boss 11, giving audiences one of television's biggest rivalries. They came face-to-face once again on Lock Upp, but this time, Shilpa was a contestant while Hina appeared as one of the special guests. In an unexpected move during her appearance on the show, Hina praised Shilpa, leaving fans pleasantly surprised.
Hina Khan praises Shilpa Shinde's gameplay
While interacting with the five unsafe inmates, Hina advised the contestants to become kingmakers and make Shilpa the king (without naming her). She further urged them not to be afraid of Shilpa or hand everything to her on a platter. Later, when Uorfi Javed asked whether she was referring to the contestants allowing Shilpa to climb the ladder, Hina agreed and added, "I want to give it to her, she is a very, very smart player."
However, despite praising Shilpa as a smart player, Hina refused to save her from nomination and instead chose to save Varun Yadav, aka Laila. She further added, "Varun, only because you entertain, I took your name. Otherwise, to be very honest, the most deserving based on the contribution, whether negative or positive, Shilpa stands at the top among you five."
The internet quickly reacted to Hina's praise for Shilpa. One fan wrote, "People expected a fight from them, but both of them complimented each other." Another commented, "Rivalry over?" A third wrote, "Shilpa is the best."
Hina and Shilpa's rivalry began during Bigg Boss 11. The two contestants were constantly at loggerheads from day one and frequently took digs at each other's work and appearance, often mocking one another throughout the season. Their journey ended with Shilpa emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 11, while Hina finished as the runner-up.
Although Hina and Uorfi did not save Shilpa Shinde, she was rescued by the jailers, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, who praised her strategy and gameplay during the latest Weekend Judgement. The most recent contestant to be eliminated from the house was actor Harshad Chopda. While Harshad started the season strongly, he gradually faded into the background and was mostly seen spending time with Shivangi Joshi. Ultimately, the inmates chose to save Sufi Motiwala over Harshad.
Lock Upp update
The reality show is set to conclude in two weeks. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp is expected to welcome two new entrants, who, according to reports, are former contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat. The latest promo shows Riteish introducing two new inmates disguised as prison guards. Apoorva Mukhija also entered the show as an informer for a week. Lock Upp streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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