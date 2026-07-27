Shivangi Joshi sleeps on Harshad Chopda's used bedsheet after his eviction; internet calls it ‘cringiest thing’

After Harshad's eviction, Shivangi was seen picking up his bedsheet and blanket before going to sleep outside the cell. However, what caught everyone's attention was her saying, "I don't know who slept where. Harshad said this was his, so I'm taking this. I am just feeling so lonely."

Television actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi 's stint on Lock Upp Season 2 has sparked speculation about them being in love. While some fans find their bond adorable, others believe it is being exaggerated. On Saturday, Harshad was evicted from the show. However, after his eviction, Shivangi sleeping with his bedsheet has left the internet divided.

A Reddit user shared the clip, and many users admitted they found the moment cringeworthy. One comment read, “They do this type of bulls**t acting and then expect ppl not to call them a couple lmaoo.” Another wrote, "Them accepting they have romantic feelings for each other would be less creepy than doing all this after giving it a bhai-behen jaisi dosti." Another Reddit user commented, "And they say they are not dating." One comment read, "It's the cringiest thing to do, NGL." Another user wrote, "She wants to sleep on his dirty bedspread. Eww, cringe af. So creepy." Another commented, "Yaar, I would do this only with my boyfriend or husband. What nonsense is this... It's going to smell like him, right? She is so cringe."

Harshad and Shivangi previously worked together in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4. They entered Lock Upp as contestants on premiere night and have been inseparable ever since. Shilpa Shinde even tried to separate them and stopped Shivangi from speaking to Harshad for a week. However, the very next week, the two were seen taking on Shilpa together. Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Apoorva Mukhija, and even the hosts, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, have criticised the duo for not playing the game individually.